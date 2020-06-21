The 90 Day Fiancé “queen” is back! Larissa Dos Santos Lima made her big return on the season 5 premiere of TLC’s spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. The Brazilian beauty shared a major life update after her divorce from ex-husband Colt Johnson, but she was still facing uncertainty about her future.

When fans caught up with the 33-year-old, she was still living with her friend Carmen in Las Vegas. She also was still in the process of completing her domestic violence classes and 48 hours of community service as part of a plea deal to reduce the charges for her third domestic battery arrest. She was awaiting a court hearing, and she said she was afraid and worried that a conviction would lead her to getting deported.

That wasn’t the only issue Larissa was facing. During a girls’ day by the pool with two other friends, Larissa expressed her concern about whether she would be able to remain in the United States after her divorce from Colt, 35.

“Colt canceled my affidavit [of] support. He canceled my green card,” Larissa said. “Which means I have to find another way to stay here. I have no idea what can happen to me and I’m very scared to be arrested again and be deported forever.” She said she would look into what her options were in order to make her American dream come true.

What was the outcome of Larissa’s third arrest?

Larissa’s third arrest stemmed from an incident that took place between her and Colt in January 2019. After an alleged altercation, Larissa was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence. In May of that year, she was able to strike a deal that would help her avoid jail time that included domestic violence classes and community service.

That December, Larissa appeared in court for the last time where she learned her charges were lessened to disorderly conduct.

What is the status of Larissa’s green card?

After wrapping up her case, Larissa’s lawyer, Adam M. Vander Heyden, exclusively told In Touch how the outcome could or could not affect her green card status.

“We are very happy with the result of Larissa’s case,” Vander Heyden said. “With the way the negotiation was structured, this case will not impact Larissa’s ability to pursue her goal of becoming a United States citizen. It was a pleasure working with her to meet her goals.”

Are Larissa and Eric still together?

On the season 5 premiere, Larissa revealed she broke up with her ex-boyfriend, Eric Nichols, in September 2019 after eight months of dating because of their lack of intimacy.

“I break up with him. We don’t have sex. Nothing,” she told her friends on the Sunday, June 14 episode. “It’s like two friends hanging out.” She also Eric, 28, was a “cheap man,” and told her besties, “I also had to pay for everything.”

But the couple was able to work out their issues, and she confirmed they were back together in March. “Biggie love announcement: We’re happy and [that’s] what matters,” the brunette beauty captioned a selfie of her with the Las Vegas native.

What is Larissa’s Job?

While Larissa has not revealed whether she’s gotten her green card yet, she shared a hint about her status in the United States when she announced she had received her work permit in March.

“Now I can work legally!! I’m very happy, since my divorce [I’ve] been struggling and counting [on] my parents and friends to help me!!! Thank you God!!!” Larissa wrote via Instagram at the time. Since then, she’s been working on launching her OnlyFans account. She also earns income from both her time on the show, plus Cameos as a reality star and Instagram influencer.