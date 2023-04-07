Getting personal. 90 Day Fiancé star Gabriel “Gabe” Paboga showed his fiancée Isabel Posada‘s father a photo of himself before his transition.

“The change from seeing yourself as a girl to now seeing yourself with a beard, with facial hair — how do you really feel?” Isabel’s father asked in a teaser clip for the Sunday, April 9, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which was shared by People on Friday, April 7.

Gabe, 32, responded by explaining that he likes who he is better following his transition. “When I was that other person, I didn’t like anything in my life,” the TLC personality explained. “I didn’t like my body, my face, nothing.”

After Gabe shared a photo of himself before his transition, Isabel’s father admitted in a confessional that he better understood his future son-in-law. “Hearing Gabe say that he hated himself because of his situation of being a girl with so much pain is surprising to me,” he shared. “But I see how difficult it is because he didn’t accept himself.”

The Florida native then told Isabel’s father that looking at the old photos reminded him “that every day I was alive, I wanted to die.”

“It felt like I had body parts that didn’t belong there. It’s like, if you have an imaginary arm sticking out here, and only you can see it — nobody else can. It’s like, this doesn’t belong here. Everybody’s like, what are you talking about? You look just like everybody else. But you feel it. And you just want to change it,” he said in a confessional about his life as a female. “I didn’t feel normal.”

Gabe also recalled wishing he would wake up each morning as a male during his childhood. “When you wish you were somebody else every day, it’s really depressing,” he continued. “I put myself through hell just so I could be in the body that feels mine, and I don’t feel like I want to die anymore.”

The reality star spoke to Isabel’s dad after she expressed her concerns that her family might not accept Gabe because he’s transgender.

During the March 26 episode, Gabe asked Isabel if she would choose him or her father if her parents didn’t approve of him. “I don’t know. If you don’t know what you’re going to say [to my parents], then I don’t know what decision I’m going to make,” she answered.

TLC (2)

Despite their initial fears, Isabel’s father shocked the couple when he said he accepted Gabe during the April 2 episode.

“I was expecting any kind of reaction from my parents,” the Colombia native said in a confessional. “But I wasn’t expecting them to have open arms right away. Honestly, I didn’t expect us to feel so supported, so loved. … My father surprised us because that love he showed when we gave him the news shows how much of a beautiful person he is. It’s really beautiful having a family that is unconditional, loving and respectful. I feel very lucky.”