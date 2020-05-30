A match made in reality TV heaven! 90 Day Fiancé star Fernanda Flores is “getting to know” Bachelorette alum Clay Harbor, she exclusively tells In Touch. They confirmed they were dating virtually during her appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined on May 25, but their romance started IRL months prior.

“I [met] Clay last year over Instagram, we went on a first date to a basketball game, Lakers vs. Bulls,” Fernanda, 22, exclusively reveals.

Courtesy of Fernanda Flores/Instagram

She gushes over their first date, adding she was “really happy” Clay, 32, invited her to the basketball game because she “loves” the sport — she even played for eight years when she was younger. She was also “excited” about seeing NBA legend LeBron James play live. Fernanda says Clay picked her up from her apartment “just like the gentleman that he is.” Once they got to the game, they found their seats, bought hot dogs and beer and enjoyed the game.

“We [chatted] a little about each other and find out we have a lot in common: we have both been in reality TV, we are passionate about fitness and health,” the Mexico native continues. “Funny because we just had hotdogs and beer right? LOL. It’s all about balance, and I think we both like to have fun and enjoy life but at the same time be responsible for our priorities in life. However, we were both recently out of our [former] relationships and I personally wasn’t ready to open my heart again.”

Fernanda made her reality TV debut during season 6 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, where she documented her relationship with ex-husband, Jonathan Rivera. The former couple tied the knot before the season finale, but by the time they returned for season 3 of the spin-off, 90 Day Fiancé: What Now, they had already split. Fernanda relocated from North Carolina to Chicago, where she currently works as a model. Her divorce from Jonathan, 33, was finalized on March 16.

Bachelorette fans will recognize Clay from his stint as a contestant on Becca Kufrin‘s season of ABC’s dating competition show in 2018. The former football player went on to date Bachelor Nation alum Angela Amezcua for seven months before they split in April 2019. He returned to the franchise on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, months before his fling and costar Nicole Lopez-Alvar. Clay and Nicole, 26, tried to rekindle their romance when they reunited on BiP, but they confirmed their split in September 2019.

Even though Fernanda felt she wasn’t ready for a new relationship, she reveals they had still kept in contact six months after their first date. Shortly after her divorce was finalized, she says they were still interested in seeing each other — but the social distancing measures set in place amid the global coronavirus pandemic almost put a stop to their plans.

“We figure we could have a virtual date. He [was] supposed to send me dinner from the same restaurant and have dinner over Zoom, but he surprised me, bringing the dinner himself. He said, ‘I thought would be better than a random delivery guy.’ It made me so happy,” Fernanda gushes. “Then we got back to the original plan and had our Zoom dinner date.”

Courtesy Fernanda Flores/Instagram; Courtesy Clay Harbor/Instagram

Even though they seemed cozy during their date, part of which was revealed during her Self-Quarantined episode, Fernanda explains she and Clay “are not in a relationship” yet. “I’m looking forward to quarantine [being] over and [having] normal dates with him,” she adds.