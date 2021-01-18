Former 90 Day Fiancé cast member Douglas Wooten was arrested for murder after turning himself in.

Wooten, 39, was booked in the Jeff Davis County Jail in Hazlehurst, Georgia, on January 7, after a warrant was was put out for his arrest, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation press release. He was charged with felony murder, home invasion, armed robbery, cruelty to children 2nd degree in connection to the death of Marcos Ramirez.

The incident took place on January 4, when the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of someone having been shot. When they arrived, deputies found Ramirez’s body. The 54-year-old was found with gunshot wounds. Ramirez’s body was transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. The murder investigation is still ongoing.

Wooten was introduced to 90 Day Fiancé viewers when he made his debut on season 3, episode 2 of the TLC spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. He appeared as “DJ Doug” in a scene with star Angela Deem, which aired in August 2019, as the event coordinator at the local Cotton Patch wedding venue.

At the time, she and husband Michael Ilesanmi were still awaiting a response in their K-1 visa process, which would allow the Nigeria native to travel to the United States as Angela’s fiancé under the condition that the couple weds within 90 days of his arrival.

Even though they didn’t know whether Michael’s K-1 visa would be approved or not, Angela toured the wedding venue and received advice from Wooten about planning her upcoming nuptials.

“The good thing is we can plan spur of the moment,” Wooten said, assuring Angela the venue could accommodate her 90-day time frame. “It’s just, you know it’s gonna go with the price.”

Angela told Wooten she was hoping to have an American-themed ceremony followed by an African-themed reception at the Cotton Patch for her and Michael’s big day. Wooten told her the venue could include cultural African food into the catering as well as decorate the venue with traditional African décor, “as best” they could.

“Angela started talking about her wedding, it was kind of funny. She wanted two themes in her wedding, which I thought was kind of weird,” Wooten said in his confessional. “But hey, pick your sin and I’ll help you accommodate to it.”

While touring the grounds, Angela listed off her demands for the wedding, which included TVs for guests to watch their journey and fireworks as she walks down the aisle. Wooten told Angela that at the basic level, the venue would cost $4,000-$5,000 for a wedding rental. If she wanted to bring in the TVs and hire the staff to help her decorate, she would be looking at a bill of about $6,000-$8,000. The Hazlehurst, Georgia, native was taken aback by the high price tag.

“She wants caviar and champagne on a malt liquor budget,” Wooten told the cameras. “You can’t have a fairytale wedding tomorrow and expect it all to happen for $100.”

Unfortunately, Angela never got her dream wedding at the Cotton Patch. Michael’s K-1 visa was denied, and they were forced to go with plan B. The couple wed in Nigeria in January 2020, after which they planned to begin the CR-1 visa process, which would allow Michael to legally relocate to the U.S. as Angela’s spouse.