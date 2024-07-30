90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days introduces new couples on the verge of making a lifetime commitment. Season 7 features eight new couples attempting to see if their online romances can blossom in real life. From Nigeria to Poland, these love stories span the globe, sparking fans’ curiosity about the latest spinoff.

Meet the Cast of ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 7

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 features a cast of eight brand new couples: Rayne, 38, and Chidi, 42, Loren, 33, and Faith, 31, Niles, 28, and Matilda, 28, Joe, 32, and Magda, 23, Brian, 52, and Ingrid, 33, Veah, 27, and Sunny, 26 and Vanja, 41, and Božo, 38.

The Americans will travel worldwide, venturing to countries like Nigeria, the Philippines, Ghana, Poland, Brazil, Jordan, South Africa, and Croatia, to meet their partners face-to-face.

The couples will “attempt to navigate” their cultural and personality differences and they’ll have to decide if they want to take their relationship to “the next level,” according to a press release shared by People.

Season 7 is set to explore in-depth challenges such as homelessness, celibacy, cultural clashes, and an ex who refuses to leave the picture.

What Happens in the ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 7 Trailer?

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 couples are clearly bringing the drama! Although Veah is traveling all the way to South Africa to meet her love connection, Sunny, for the first time, the U.S. native is equipped with an extra guest – her ex-boyfriend.

“I’m so excited to meet my boyfriend Sunny,” she gushed in the trailer before dropping the bombshell. “But, Sunny doesn’t know that I brought my ex-boyfriend here with me.”

Upon her arrival overseas, Veah instructed her ex to hide as she approached Sunny who was eagerly waiting for her at the airport. The tension is set to hit a boiling point as in a later scene when Sunny confronts Veah’s ex at dinner.

“So do you think I’m f—ing happy to see you?” Sunny told her ex, to which he replied, “I don’t f—ing care if you are or not! You’re some dude she met on the internet.”

The interaction seemingly doesn’t go well as the next scene documented Veah running after Sunny after he tells her that she is “out of your f–king mind.”

Meanwhile, Loren and Faith also have their major issues! The Nevada native fell in love with Faith, who is transgender from the Philippines, online while on a journey of self-discovery. After marking their love connection, Loren planned to move to the Philippines, where he believed the couple would be more financially stable.

“My dream is to marry Faith but I don’t think she fully understands how broke I am,” Loren told the cameras in a private confessional. The footage cut to a family member asking about their plans, which the Philippines native said they plan on moving to the U.S.A.

“So it’s complicated,” Faith replied back. “Because in America, I’m homeless.”

When Does ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 7 Premiere?

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 7 premieres on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.