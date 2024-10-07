From a “dark energy” to hypocritical rules, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 couples are getting a *major* culture shock during episode 6.

90 Day Fiance’s Tigerlily Slammed Adnan for Being Hypocritical

It’s the morning after Tigerlily and Adnan’s wedding and the U.S. native only has three days before she leaves Jordan. The couple planned to spend the remainder of her trip sightseeing, and Adnan’s brother agreed to join them on their honeymoon to assist with driving.

However, Adnan soon became frustrated with Tigerlily taking more than three hours to get ready, leading to a major blowup between them.

“I am completely annoyed. I spent all this time getting ready for him, but Adnan is not being patient with me,” she said in a confessional. “On top of Adnan yelling at me, I have his brother complaining about my outfit. While Adnan has his shirt unbuttoned to his belly button. It is completely ridiculous.”

Adnan explained to Tigerlily that she should dress conservatively everywhere, not just in Jordan. This irritated her, as she felt the guidelines were too vague and that he hadn’t communicated them clearly.

The next day, Tigerlily adjusted her actions — including not being able to shake men’s hands — out of respect for Adnan. However, she felt it was hypocritical that he was able to interact with women.

“Wait, so you’re allowed to shake girls’ hands but I can’t shake Cruz’s hand,” she questioned him before walking away. “You have different rules than me?”

In a private confessional, Tigerlily told cameras that she “felt completely betrayed.”

“I’m not going to be in a relationship with someone that doesn’t respect me,” she concluded before storming off the car.

90 Day Fiance’s Faith Isn’t Sure About Loren Following STD Diagnosis

Following his shocking gonorrhea diagnosis, Loren returned from the clinic with pills that he had to take for seven days. He hoped that he and Faith could “keep trying to have a future together” as the pair had not spoken since he revealed his STD diagnosis.

Loren called a friend back home to update her on the situation, who asked him what he would say if Faith wanted to be “exclusive” with him and not “explore” other people.

“I feel like if you love each other enough, then sleeping around shouldn’t be an issue for each other,” he told the cameras.

Meanwhile, Faith also spoke to her friends about the ongoing situation with Loren and wasn’t sure if she wanted to see him again. Her friends eventually persuaded her to have a conversation with the U.S. native.

90 Day Fiance’s Rayne Faced-Off With Chidi’s Sister

Rayne discovered that Chidi hadn’t seen an eye doctor in years and took him to a physician to see if his eyesight could be improved. Although Rayne was attracted to Chidi’s blindness, she wanted to help him see.

At the doctor’s office, the pair learned that Chidi had issues with his cataracts, along with having glaucoma. The doctor said that his chances of having his vision restored were very low and that he may lose his eyesight entirely.

The couple returned to Chidi’s home where they had a meeting with his family. Chidi’s sister asked Rayne if she had been intimate with him. In return, Rayne asked her why she “looks angry.”

“I’ve been getting some weird vibes off Victoria. It’s kind of like a real dark energy that vibrates throughout my body,” she said in a confessional. “When we look at each other in the eyes, there’s something there.”

Chidi’s sister insisted she wasn’t upset and kept questioning her, before eventually excusing herself from the table.

90 Day Fiance’s Niles and Matilda Finally Met in Person

Niles has finally arrived in Ghana, and although he felt a bit anxious about the situation, he was excited to meet Matilda for the first time.

At the airport, Niles and Matilda had a warm first meeting and they planned to stay at a hotel for a few days before heading to her home. The Ghana native shared that they planned to abstain from sex before marriage but admitted she wasn’t sure if she could “resist” the temptation.

Matilda was accompanied by her brother, who tagged along to ensure that Niles could take care of his sister despite his autism. Meanwhile, Niles was worried about how he was going to tell his girlfriend that he wasn’t ready to walk down the aisle.

“Right now, I’m just enjoying my time with Matilda but I know I’m gonna have to come clean tonight concerning postponing the marriage,” Niles told producers.

90 Day Fiance’s Brian and Ingrid Are Still Reeling From the Bombshells

Brian and Ingrid are still working to get their relationship back on track after he revealed his past as a drug dealer. Brian planned a date for him and Ingrid to visit a river, and while the Brazilian native appreciated the effort, she remained hesitant about his past.

“My story is not only, ‘He was a drug dealer.’ I did not tell you the other side,” Brian confided to Ingrid before telling her that his life was “saved” by ending up in a wheelchair.

90 Day Fiance’s Sunny Thought Veah Was ‘Rude’

The moment has come for Sunny and Veah to finally meet in South Africa. Veah was worried that Sunny might run into Rory, so she had him wait out of sight. Instead, she texted Rory, asking him to meet them at the hotel.

Sunny and Veah had a warm reunion at the airport but their problems started immediately once they arrived at the hotel as Veah refused to eat a curry that he made. Although Sunny found her behavior “rude,” he chose to overlook it. The night took a positive turn when Veah saw the room Sunny had decorated, which she appreciated. However, this put her in a tough spot, as she was unsure how to tell Sunny that her ex-boyfriend had joined her on the trip.