From a shocking STD diagnosis to a surprise ex-boyfriend, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Day’s couples are grappling with whether their international romances are worth the effort during episode 5.

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Drops a Bombshell on Faith

After revealing that he only had $46 in his bank account, Loren had another bombshell to drop on Faith — that he had been diagnosed with gonorrhea. Not only was he worried about telling her about the STD, but he had to admit that he had been intimate with others.

Faith planned a romantic day at the beach, where Loren decided to tell her about his health condition because he could not put it off any longer.

“Even before I met you, I said I loved you, right?” he told her. “You know you’re beautiful. You’re from the Philippines. Hard working, right? And you’re serious.” After sharing that he envisions them getting married someday, Loren turned the sweet moment awkward by revealing that he has an STD.

“Feels like kissing energy?” he asked, stopping Faith just as she was about to lean in. “We can’t kiss.”

The Phillippines native appeared visibly shocked, which led Loren to reveal, “Well, I have gonorrhea.” Faith was confused to which Loren clarified, “It’s a sexually transmitted disease.”

Loren revealed that the sexual encounter had happened last Halloween, a time when he and Faith were actively talking, which she considered to be cheating.

Back at the hotel, Faith was furious with Loren, calling him a cheater and a liar, and said she needed time to process everything.

It’s Wedding Day for 90 Day Fiance’s Tigerlily and Adnan

Tigerlily and Adnan are officially walking down the aisle and the lavish ceremony called for multiple outfit changes. The U.S. native became frustrated with her new husband for taking off his shirt in front of other women, calling it a double standard.

TLC

The couple continued to clash, with Adnan growing impatient as Tigerlily took her time getting ready. Despite the tension, Tigerlily expressed her deep affection for Adnan, telling the cameras that even if she found out he was a serial killer, she would still love him.

90 Day Fiance’s Niles Hops on an Airplane to Ghana to Meet Matilda

Despite his family’s concerns, Niles set off for Ghana. Although he admitted he wasn’t ready for marriage, his family worried he might be “talked into something” during the trip.

Niles made it on his flight to Africa, however, worried that his autism would affect how he socialized in Ghana. “Autism really hampers me in social situations,” he explained. “I’m concerned about stepping into a new culture.”

Matilda was introduced to viewers, where she explained that she didn’t have a “good job” and helped her mom sell plantains. She ideally wanted to move to the U.S. but worried about how Niles would navigate Ghana with his autism.

“People in Ghana doesn’t understand autism. Some people believe it’s a curse,” Matilda said in a confessional. “I’m worried that is going to be hard for him.”

90 Day Fiance’s Brian and Ingrid’s Relationship Got Icy

Things got tense for Brian and Ingrid after he revealed the truth behind his disability and his drug dealer past. Despite things being “cold” between them, the pair went to lunch to discuss the issues.

“I need you to understand that I will never sell drugs again,” he explained to her as they ate ice cream. Ingrid confessed she was uncertain about her future with Brian and said she needed more time to process everything.

“I want to believe that there’s more to Brian than his past. But at this point, I don’t know how to move forward,” she told producers.

Brian later returned to Ingrid’s home with flowers and apologized for the earlier tension. In addition, he brought a gift for her son, whom she allowed him to meet.

90 Day Fiance’s Chidi and Rayne Continue to Hit Bumps Over Celibacy

Rayne has been distant from Chidi after he revealed his vow of celibacy. However, Rayne later apologized to the Africa native for her reaction and assured him that she wanted more than just a physical relationship with him. She simply requested more affection from her partner.

Chidi and Rayne visited a nature reserve, where he shared the story of how he became blind. He explained that he was looking up at a tree when an apple struck his eye, and then he further injured his left eye after falling onto a bench.

TLC

This led Rayne to ask him if he believed he had become blind spiritually, suggesting that without losing his eye, they might never have met.

“I love her deeply but sometimes it seems like Rayne lives in an alternate reality,” he said in a private interview. “Conversations like this gives me a great deal of worry and concern.”

90 Day Fiance’s Veah Worried About Sunny Meeting Her Ex

Veah was nervously packing to leave for South Africa and said without her ex-boyfriend Rory that she would not be “brave enough to get on the plane.”

Veah planned to inform Sunny about Rory joining her on the trip as soon as she arrived, but she began to feel stressed the moment she stepped off the plane.

“I still haven’t told Sunny that Rory’s here with me. And honestly, I’m just flipping,” Veah admitted. “Like, I don’t know what to do … We don’t have a plan. Sunny could easily see Rory and be a complete s–t show.”