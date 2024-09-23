From an empty bank account to controlling behavior, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 couples are facing major growing pains as they continue to get to know who their overseas love are during episode 4.

90 Day Fiance’s Tigerlily Learns That Adnan Is ‘Controlling’ 1 Day After Wedding

Adnan and Tigerlily are officially married after signing the Muslim marriage agreement and were planning an elaborate 200-guest event to celebrate with their loved ones. As Tigerlily prepared for the event, the Jordan native insisted that she should not be left alone with her male hairstylist and made sure there was another woman present.

“I am now going to get ready but I can’t leave Tigerlily with another man,” he told her friends as he asked her female friend to “watch” them.

Although Tigerlily’s friends feared Adnan was presenting “controlling behavior,” she said she “liked it” as she felt like she was “his most prized possession.”

“To hear her say that she likes to be controlled, is ‘wow’ to me,” her friend told producers. “Because that’s why her last marriage ended.”

After Adnan left, Tigerlily opened up to her friends about their first night as husband and wife. Although Adnan was a virgin, she said he “knew what do do” and was unsure where he learned it.

90 Day Fiance’s Brian Reveals His Drug Dealer Past to Ingrid

Brian and Ingrid spent their first night together, however, they were not intimate. The U.S. native worried he exposed Ingrid too quickly to the sensitive details of his disability and “made her uncomfortable and in shock.”

Ingrid assured Brian that he needed to be “patient” with her and she took him on a tour of her hometown to lighten the mood. During the car ride, Ingrid discovered that Brian seemingly hadn’t been honest about his age — he was 51, not 45 as he had claimed.

“I’ve had a strong connection with Brian for the past two years and I thought I knew him very well,” the Brazil native told producers. “I find it strange that he didn’t tell me the truth about his age and about helping him. He said he didn’t need it. He was independent. Why did he lie? … I’m afraid of what else he will tell me next time.”

Ingrid then asked Brian how he became paralyzed. Brian came clean to his girlfriend and told her that he previously sold and used drugs. Around the same time, he met his second wife, who was also heavily using. A few months after attempting to leave their relationship, a gunman showed up outside his home and Brian was shot trying to fight the perpetrator off. His ex-wife later confessed to orchestrating the attack. Ingrid felt uncomfortable learning about his past and asked why he had never shared the story with her. Brian said he “didn’t know why” but was disappointed by her reaction.

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Only Brought $46 Overseas

It was Loren’s first morning in the Philippines and he revealed to his girlfriend that he only had $46 to his name. The bombshells only continued when Faith brought the U.S. native to meet Mama Ding, her close friend and coworker who she described as a “second mother.”

Loren dropped the news that not only does he possibly want to stay in the Philippines indefinitely, but that he’s homeless back in the States.

“He always knew that I hope to move to the U.S. It’s a big shock for me,” Faith told cameras. Although Faith was able to look past Loren’s finances, he had news that he had he yet to tell her.

The 90 Day Fiancé newbie received a text from a friend he had recently been intimate with, that revealed they had “gonorrhea of the throat” to which Loren concluded, “I most likely have gonorrhea of the penis.”

90 Day Fiance’s Nile Doesn’t Want to Marry Matilda Yet

Fans were introduced to Niles and Matilda during episode 4. Niles was a 27-year-old from Mobile, Alabama, and was heavily into fantasy and tabletop games. Diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder as a child, he worked as a peer advocate.

He fell in love with Matilda, a 23-year-old from Ghana. The Alabama native was preparing to visit her overseas in a week and she was hoping they would get married during the trip.

Unfortunately, Niles wasn’t ready to get married despite proposing to her more than five months ago. He was nervous about telling her his true feelings as she was already starting the wedding preparations.

“I’ve been telling my friends about our wedding,” she told him via video call. “You will not disappoint me.”

However, this only made Niles even more anxious. “Matilda is the love of my life. But I have not told her I don’t want to get married on this trip,” he shared in a private confessional.

90 Day Fiance’s Veah Hasn’t Told Sunny She Was Bringing Her Ex

Veah was on her way to meet her boyfriend Sunny in person for the first time. However, he still had no idea she was bringing her ex-boyfriend, Rory, along for the trip. Growing up in the foster care system had left Veah with lingering anxiety and she felt she needed Rory’s support to get through the international trip. Rory had previously supported his ex through the loss of her brother and together, they had also suffered a miscarriage.

Rory was uncomfortable that Veah was keeping his travel plans a secret and asked why she wouldn’t just be honest with Sunny.

“Because I’m not trying to get into a fight with him before we go over there,” she explained to her ex. “He can be really cute and really loving and really caring, but we’ve had our bad times. He just gets really pissed off … Like that side of him, I really don’t like seeing.”