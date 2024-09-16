90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days Season 7 Episode 3 Recap

From a Muslim marriage contract to an ex that never left, the drama is just getting started during episode 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7.

90 Day Fiance’s Rayne Was Disappointed With Her 1st Night With Chidi

Rayne made it to Nigeria but was disappointed that her first night with Chidi wasn’t “magical.” She spent the night uncomfortable due to her jetlag, and Chidi tried to make it up to her by cooking her breakfast the next morning.

Rayne, Chidi and Rayne’s sister headed to the market, and Rayne became extremely agitated when she found out that Chidi’s sister wanted to purchase a chicken to eat.

“If you kill that, I’m gonna become really pretty freaking violent,” Rayne said. “I’d rather starve.”

Chidi’s sister called Rayne’s temper a red flag, adding, “The way she gets angry quickly, the way she flares up, it gives me concerns.”

The mood only got tenser once the trio got home, and Chidi revealed that he does not want to be intimate with Rayne before marriage.

This angered Rayne, who felt rejected and said she wouldn’t have traveled to Nigeria if she had known that.

90 Day Fiance’s Adnan and Tigerlily Signed a Marriage Contract

Tigerlily, just off her flight from the United States, arrived at the wedding venue and met all of Adnan’s family, including his brothers and mother.

The U.S. native signed a “Muslim marriage contract,” which she didn’t fully understand, and the couple was officially married.

After waking up together the next morning, Tigerlily’s male friend came over to do her hair before they reunited with Adnan’s family — something that upset the Jordan native.

Adnan did not like the idea of another man touching his wife, and watched the entire time, giving “death stares.”

The meal with Adnan’s extended family didn’t go much better. When they asked whether the couple planned to move to the United States or stay in Jordan, Adnan replied that he didn’t know.

Tigerlily was surprised with his response and was shocked that Adnan hadn’t yet informed his family of their plans to move to the U.S. together.

90 Day Fiance’s Sunny and Veah Argued About Her Ex

Sunny and Veah’s love story was introduced to fans during episode 3. Sunny is a 25-year-old from Bangladesh who met 27-year-old, Leah, on an international dating app.

“I’m living in South Africa in Durban,” Sunny told cameras. “I’m a really shy person, I had one girlfriend but didn’t work out. Luckily I met Veah.”

Sunny explained that Veah had a difficult life — growing up in foster care — and said sometimes he cannot trust her. He noted that she often doesn’t pick up his phone calls, ghosts him and questioned why she was still friends with her ex-boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Veah was “freaking out” about meeting Sunny in person and worried about the “communication issues” that they would face once she was abroad.

“And if we got into a fight, like who am I gonna have there?” she told her friends. “You know, nobody. So, I ended up inviting Rory.”

Her friends were shocked to learn that Veah invited her ex-boyfriend on the trip and that she didn’t plan on telling Sunny about the extra guest until her arrival overseas.

90 Day Fiance’s Brian and Ingrid Questioned Intimacy

Brian and Ingrid finally met in person, but the U.S. native had yet to reveal the difficulties he had had when it came to intimacy in a wheelchair.

After arriving at their hotel room, Brian revealed he “took half a blue pill” as he didn’t want to be “unprepared.”

“Sex is very important for me in a relationship but Ingrid’s never had sex with someone in a wheelchair,” he told producers. “So I hope she can keep an open mind about it.”

Unfortunately, after revealing to Ingrid that he uses a catheter — something she found surprising how quickly he shared — they both went to bed, too exhausted for any intimacy.

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Arrived in the Philippines

Loren finally arrived in the Philippines and met his girlfriend, Faith, for the first time! Loren admitted the Manila resident was a “little shy physically” but hoped that would change.

However, he was shocked to learn that Faith did not want to be intimate with him until she was sure about their romance.

“I want to take it slow because this is my first boyfriend,” she told him on a night out. “This is the first relationship that I have.”

While Loren “understood” that she wanted to take things slow, he only had 20 days in the Philippines to develop their relationship.