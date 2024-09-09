From warm reunions to early red flags, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 couples are catching flights, which means the drama is only getting started during episode 2.

90 Day Fiance’s Rayne and Chidi Meet for the First Time

Rayne made her way to Nigeria to meet her boyfriend for the first time, but she admitted she had some hesitations. She saw Chidi as her “last hope” when it came to dating, and while she was eager to be intimate with him, she was unaware that he had committed to abstaining from intimacy until after marriage.

When Chidi and Rayne met for the first time at the airport, the Nigeria native confessed that, although Rayne didn’t match the mental image he had of her, her body size was “exactly the way” he liked it.

After leaving the airport, Rayne learned that they wouldn’t be staying together as a couple. Instead, the U.S. native would be staying alone with Chidi’s sister. Although Rayne had no issues in staying with his sibling, she admitted since she was younger, she always had a “feeling about some sort of drama” with her partner’s sister, despite it never happening before.

90 Day Fiance’s Adnan Dropped Multiple Bombshells on Tigerlily

Tigerlily was preparing to marry Adnan immediately after meeting him for the first time in Jordan. For the occasion, she traveled with her “glam squad” to ensure she “looked perfect.”

Adnan appeared on camera for the first time and shared that he is deeply committed to his religion of Islam. As a virgin till marriage, he expressed his hope that his future wife would adhere to all the rules he set.

Adnan and Tigerlily’s first meeting didn’t flow as naturally as her friends had hoped as the pair were less conversational than expected. The secrets also came pouring out as Tigerlily not only learned that her future husband wanted five kids but also wanted to stay in Jordan, close his family.

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Traveled 20 Hours to See Faith

Loren officially boarded his flight to the Phillippines and traveled more than 20 hours to see Faith. During episode 2, viewers met his girlfriend from overseas, a 30-year-old “ladyboy” who lives rent-free at a Manila hotel where she manages the housekeeping department.

“I am very comfortable with who I am, it’s hard to date here in the Philippines if you’re a ladyboy,” Faith explained in a confessional. “So that’s why I’m single for 30 years but now my life has changed because I meet a special someone from U.S. [sic]”

Faith and Loren met on a dating app and it was especially significant to the Philippines native as it was her very first relationship.

Although the pair shared a warm reunion at the airport, drama was on the horizon as Faith was unaware of Loren’s intention to move permanently. She believed he was just coming over to meet her family and friends and would return to his home in the U.S. after a month.

90 Day Fiance’s Ingrid Hasn’t Told Her Family About Brian

Brian flew to Brazil to meet Ingrid and the brunette bombshell was introduced for the first time.

The 32-year-old from the countryside, a divorced mother of two, has only shared news of the overseas relationship with her mother and hadn’t yet told the rest of her family. Ingrid also confessed that she and Brian haven’t discussed their future much, as she’s uncertain whether he would move to Brazil or if she would relocate to America.

Despite being nervous to meet him at the airport, Brian arrived and the pair shared an emotional moment. The U.S. native told producers that he was “blown away” and happy about meeting his girlfriend.