Viewers were introduced to half of the new cast on the season 7 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Right off the bat, there was no shortage of drama as the pairs revealed their relationship issues.

90 Day Fiance’s Rayne and Chidi Have Differences in Faith

Rayne, a 37-year-old from New Mexico, met Chidi, a 33-year-old from Nigeria, online five years before filming. She revealed that she has a 16-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son, but said she has never been in love before and described her relationship with her children’s fathers as “toxic.” Chidi is blind but admitted that he did not initially tell Rayne this when they first started talking.

The Nigeria native is a devout Christian, while Rayne is admittedly not Christian and believes in aliens and the Illuminati. She told her mom that she wants Chidi to be “as woke” as she is, and her family was admittedly worried that she was not compromising enough for Chidi.

Chidi said he wants to get married and will not have sex with a woman until they are married. However, he said he was not ready to propose to Rayne yet because he still had concerns, particularly about her temper and insecurities. He revealed that he and Rayne will sleep in separate bedrooms once she arrives in Nigeria.

Warner Bros./Discovery

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Wants an Open Relationship With Faith

Loren and Faith, who are from Las Vegas and the Philippines, respectively, met on a dating app. Loren revealed that he identifies as a “gynosexual,” meaning he finds femininity attractive but prefers to date trans women, “preferably with a penis.”

Although Loren and Faith said “I love you” on the first day they started talking, Loren admitted that there are some things he hasn’t told Faith, including the fact that he is “broke.” He also did not let Faith know that he wanted to relocate to the Philippines forever.

Loren admitted to being a very sexual person, while Faith wanted to take her time with the physical part of their relationship. The Las Vegas native said he did not consider them to be in an exclusive relationship, but did not talk about that with Faith. He said he wanted to have an “open relationship,” even after becoming exclusive.

Before leaving for the Philippines, Loren bought Faith a ring and said he hopes to move to the Philippines permanently, despite the trip only being planned for three weeks.

90 Day Fiance’s Tigerlily’s Friends Are Worried About Her Marrying Adnan

Despite a nearly 20-year age difference, Tigerlily and Adnan, from Texas and Jordan, respectively, began a relationship after meeting online. During the premiere, she was planning her trip to Jordan to meet her much younger boyfriend for the first time.

Warner Bros./Discovery

Tigerlily revealed that she and Adnan would be tying the knot as soon as she arrived in Jordan because of his Muslim faith. Her friends threw her a bachelorette party before the trip but called her “crazy” for marrying someone who she’s never met. The Texas native admitted that she and Adnan had not discussed intimacy and said she didn’t know if he’s been with other women. Her friends said they were worried that Adnan would be controlling and feared Tigerlily was not asking the right questions before jumping into a relationship with him.

90 Day Fiance’s Ingrid Doesn’t Know About Brian’s Past

The final couple highlighted in the premiere were Brian, a 51-year-old quadriplegic from Illinois, and Ingrid, a 32-year-old single mom from Brazil. Brian and Ingrid met in Brazil while he was coaching wheelchair rugby there.

Although the two had been talking for two years, Brian admitted that there were things that Ingrid didn’t know about his past, including specifics about his “tumultuous” relationship history. The Illinois resident had already been married four times and said he had several failed relationships – and even engagements – with other Brazilian women.

Warner Bros./Discovery

One week ahead of his trip to Brazil to see Ingrid, Brian revealed that the two had not discussed intimacy. He also said he was “concerned” about the remote area where Ingrid was living.