Long time TLC viewers were introduced to 90 Day Fiancé stars Kirlyam Cox and Alan Cox back on season 1 of the franchise. While the long-running show is known for its drama, Kirlyam and Alan successfully made it down the aisle — but are they still together? Keep scrolling to get an update on their current relationship status.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Kirlyam and Alan Meet?

Alan is a Mormon from Los Angeles, California, and he initially crossed paths and became friends with Kirlyam’s family while on a mission trip in Brazil. About eight years later, another member from the mission trip was getting married in the South American country, and, along with attending the wedding, Alan made plans to reconnect with former acquaintances — including his future wife’s family.

“I was like, ‘Man, she is gorgeous,’” he told producers during his debut in January 2014. “And just things that I had never felt before like that, they just started coming up.”

Despite spending less than two weeks together in person, the pair set their sights on an engagement and a K-1 visa.

Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Kirlyam and Alan Get Married?

After Kirlyam moved to the United States, she struggled to adjust to life in her new home. Meanwhile, fans were divided over Alan’s jealousy and felt he was controlling over his younger wife.

Despite the ups and downs, Kirlyam and Alan wed in 2013 and their wedding ceremony was documented during season 1.

Do 90 Day Fiance’s Kirlyam and Alan Have Kids?

The season 1 couple welcomed their first son, Liam Jordan de Costa Cox, in October 2017. In December 2020, Kirlyam announced she was pregnant with baby No. 2, and the couple welcomed their second son, Enzo Cox, in May 2021.

Courtesy of Kirlyam Cox/Instagram

When Did Kirlyam and Alan Last Appear on ‘90 Day Fiance’?

Kirlyam and Alan gave fans an update on their relationship in April 2020 when they appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined. The pair had moved to North Carolina and were adjusting to life on the East Coast for the first time.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Couple Kirlyam and Alan Still Together?

Kirlyam and Alan are still going strong! In September 2022, the 90 Day Fiancé alums celebrated nine years of marriage.

“Best 9 years of my life,” Alan shared alongside a carousel of happy memories on Instagram. “Love you @kirlyam_ can’t wait for Europe next year to celebrate 10 years!”