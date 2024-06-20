7 Little Johnstons star Trent Johnson teased that his daughter Liz Johnston and her boyfriend, Brice Bolden, are looking to head down the aisle after welcoming baby No. 1.

“I would hope that they continue this relationship and one day get married,” Trent, 48, explained in a private confessional during the Tuesday, June 18 episode. “Do I see it next year? I don’t know.”

The dad of five then seemingly teased a wedding where Liz, 22, and Brice’s daughter would have a role in the nuptials. “Do I see it two years from now and Leighton being the little flower girl standing in the middle of her mom and dad, when she’s two years old at their wedding?” he continued. “That would be fine too.”

During the episode, Brice, 25, joined the large brood for a family photo shoot for the first time. “Including Brice in the photo shoot, we are photographing our current life,” Liz’s mom, Amber Johnston, explained in a confessional. “And these are the people that are going to be in Leighton’s life no matter what the future holds.”

Liz and Brice broke the big news that they were expecting their first child together during the May 14 episode of the series. Fans were initially confused about the baby’s timeline, given that the couple had announced their split earlier in the season. When the off-on couple first discovered they were expecting, they were separated and still in the process of “trying to fix things” in their relationship.

During a brunch date, the couple decided to break the news to Liz’s parents that not only had she and Brice reconciled, but she was also 21 weeks pregnant.

“That was the biggest impact for us, that she had waited that long and that’s where all the concern started,” Trent said in a private confessional. “Elizabeth being pregnant was not our biggest hurdle. I think it took Amber and I back that it took her so long to tell us.”

After receiving their surprising baby news, Liz and Brice visited the doctor when she was 31 weeks pregnant to determine whether their daughter would be a little person like Liz or of average size like her father.

Courtesy of Liz Johnston/Instagram

“This is a bigger deal finding out if she’s little or tall than finding out that she’s a boy or girl,” Liz told producers during the May 28 pisode. “Just because, with my family mostly, my family is mixed with average height and little … It’s always exciting because you never know.”

During the appointment, the expectant couple learned their baby was measuring to be “average-sized.”

After giving birth to Leighton Drew Bolden in November 2023, Liz reflected about how administered the news to her family and promised she wouldn’t wait as long to tell them about a future pregnancy.

“I’m constantly reminded when baby No. 2 in the future comes, I’m just going to tell them right off the bat,” Liz told Access Hollywood on May 15. “Because we were going through our little split and when I did find out that I was pregnant, it was a big surprise because my parents and his parents both knew that we were going through a lot and this definitely would’ve taken them by surprise.”