50 Cent Pokes Fun at Diddy's Lube Stash After His Arrest

50 Cent has taken aim at longtime rival Sean “Diddy” Combs by trolling the rapper over his arrest and poking fun at the massive stash of lube that federal agents seized during raids on his homes in March.

“Here I am keeping good company with @DrewBarrymoreTV and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house,” 50 Cent, 49, wrote on X on Tuesday, September 17, alongside a photo of Drew, 49, leaning her head on his shoulder on set of The Drew Barrymore Show.

The “In Da Club” rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, was referring to a revelation in the grand jury indictment following Diddy’s arrest for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution on Monday, September 16. According to the unsealed indictment obtained by In Touch, law enforcement seized “more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant” during searches of the Bad Boy Records founder’s residences in Miami and Los Angeles in March.

The grand jury alleged that Diddy, 54, had abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to “fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.” The paperwork claims that the rapper lured female victims to participate in “Freak Offs,” which were described as sex performances that Diddy allegedly “arranged, directed, masturbated during” and often filmed.

The alleged “Freak Offs” included sex workers transported across state lines and sometimes lasted several days, according to the filing. The paperwork further claims that Diddy’s team and assistants were responsible for booking hotel rooms for the “Freak Offs” and stocking the rooms with supplies, including drugs, baby oil, lubricant and extra linens.

Diddy appeared in court in New York for his arraignment on Tuesday, September 17, where he pleaded not guilty to all three charges. The hearing went on for nearly two hours as prosecutors and the “I’ll Be Missing You” hitmaker’s lawyers argued over whether he should be held without bail until trial or released.

GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

The judge ultimately ruled to hold Diddy without bail until his trial begins, although no date has been set yet. Federal prosecutors successfully argued that the rapper had the means to be a flight risk if released and that he could potentially intimidate the witness and obstruct the case.

After the hearing, Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo called the record producer a “fighter” who is “innocent.”

“He’s going to fight this to the end,” the attorney continued. “He came to New York to establish his innocence. He’s not afraid, he’s not afraid of the charges. There’s nothing that the government said in their presentation today that changes anyone’s mind about anything. He’s been looking forward to this day; he’s been looking forward to clearing his name, and he’s going to clear his name. We’re going to stand by his side as he does.”

Agnifilo submitted a new plea for Diddy’s release on Wednesday, September 18. In the letter, which was obtained by In Touch, the rapper offered to submit to weekly drug tests and restrict female visitors to his Miami mansion. Diddy’s attorney also stated on Wednesday that the rapper is “in treatment and therapy,” according to People.

“Mr. Combs is not a perfect person. There’s been drug use, there’s been toxic relationships – which I think were mutual in their toxicity as these things often are,” Agnifilo said, noting that Diddy getting help “at the ripe old age of 54 should be applauded.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.