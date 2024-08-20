50 Cent has said he’s close to becoming a billionaire. In addition to his careers as a rapper and actor, 50 Cent also makes money through his various business ventures. What is 50 Cent’s net worth and how does he make a living?

What Is 50 Cent’s Net Worth?

The “In da Club” musician has an estimated net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does 50 Cent Make Money?

50 Cent – whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III – is best known for his careers as a music artist and actor.

His debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin‘, was released in 2003, followed by The Massacre in 2005, Curtis in 2007, Before I Self Destruct in 2009 and Animal Ambition in 2014. Additionally, he released the collaborative albums Beg for Mercy in 2003 and T·O·S (Terminate on Sight) in 2008 as part of G-Unit.

After making a name for himself in the music industry, 50 Cent furthered his career when he made his film debut in the 2005 movie Get Rich or Die Tryin’. The New York native has continued to pursue acting roles and has starred in movies including Home of the Brave (2006), Righteous Kill (2008), Southpaw (2015) and Den of Thieves (2018).

How Else Does 50 Cent Make Money?

Another source of income for 50 Cent comes from his production company G-Unit Film and Television, which he founded in 2003. In addition to working on projects with Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+ and BET, his FAST channel with Lionsgate, 50 Cent Action, is set to launch in late 2024 with Starz’ entire Power series.

Outside of the entertainment industry, 50 Cent is an investor in brands including Effen Vodka, Glacéau and Vitamin Water.

Additionally, he owns the company Sire Spirits and founded companies including SMS Audio, G-Unit Clothing Company and Cheetah Vision.

What Has 50 Cent Said About His Finances?

50 Cent opened up about his impressive financial status while talking to Us Weekly in August 2024. When asked if he was a billionaire yet, 50 Cent admitted that he doesn’t “quantify the money like that.”

“I quantify the level of successes and wins I’ve achieved. I have far exceeded anyone’s expectations of me. I think my longevity and staying power in the industry have surprised many, but that’s what drives me further,” he continued. “[Besides,] I’m not in a hurry to reach billionaire status. I’ve reached a point where I don’t want anything I don’t have. What’s the rush? I’ve bought every car I wanted, multiple times over.”

Derek White/Getty Images for STARZ

He added that he hopes to teach his son, Sire, about finances.” I don’t want to overwhelm him or give him so much where it feels like you’re putting pressure on him to understand things he’s not [ready for],” 50 Cent shared. “So it’s really basic stuff, because he’s a young 12. I was off to the races already by the time I was his age. [Laughs.] I had a lot more experience.”