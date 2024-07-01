50 Cent slammed the female radio host suing him for demanding he appear for a deposition within days of filing her lawsuit — and asked the court to shut down her request for sanctions, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, 50 Cent [real name: Curtis Jackson] fired back at Power 106 host Bryhana Monegain’s recent motion to compel him to sit for a deposition.

In her filing, Bryhana accused 50 Cent, 48, and his team of failing to give her available dates for the rapper to be deposed. She said her team proposed June 13 but the depo never took place.

Bryhana demanded sanctions in the amount of $5,000.

In his newly filed response, 50 scoffed at the radio host’s claims.

JC Olivera / Getty

50 Cent’s lawyer argued, “[Bryhana] has been on a rush agenda to unreasonably demand all depositions and discovery be fully completed within the first three months since serving the operative complaint.”

He added, “[50] was only served with the operative complaint approximately two months ago (April 16, 2024), has an extremely busy schedule with contractual commitments, events and projects, resides in Texas, and has made reasonable and good-faith efforts to provide an in-person deposition date in Los Angeles.”

50 Cent said he provided a date in September to be deposed.

He added, “Thus, for plaintiff to start requesting an in-person deposition date for Defendant Jackson one day after substituted service is nothing more than a means of harassment and an attempt to obtain a tactical advantage; it has no relation to legitimate needs of this litigation beyond Plaintiff’s desire for a quick settlement.”

Further, the attorney claimed, “[Bryhana] refuses to travel back to California (airfare paid) for a neuropsych exam even though Plaintiff was just in California for her deposition.” He added, “[Bryhana’s] extremely early efforts to obtain [50 Cent’s] deposition constitute an abusive litigation tactic designed to put pressure on Defendant G-Unit Touring and [50 Cent].”

50 Cent asked for Bryhana’s motion to be denied completely. As In Touch previously reported, Bryhana sued the rapper in January over an incident that went down at his August 2023 show at the Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles. In her complaint, the radio host claimed she watched 50 Cent throw his microphone after he realized it wasn’t working.

She claimed the microphone hit her in the face and wrist. Bryhana claimed she suffered severe and permanent injuries. In her suit, her lawyer claimed Bryahana suffered a concussion, a forehead laceration and bruises to her body. The radio host said the incident caused her to suffer emotional distress.

Her lawsuit demanded unspecified damages.

Alexander Tamargo / Getty

After the lawsuit was filed, 50 Cent’s lawyer, Scott Leemon, denied his client “intentionally” hit the radio host.

“Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis [’50 Cent’ Jackson] would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone,” the lawyer said. “Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed,” he added.

A police report was filed but the LAPD decided against bringing charges. A source told In Touch that 50 Cent was throwing the equipment down into the area designated as the “pit” and the crowd was not supposed to be in the “pit.” An insider said the rapper was not targeting anybody and believed nobody was in the restricted area.

A judge has yet to rule on the matter.