This is branded content. In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As one of the most popular supplements in the wellness market, you’re probably already familiar with the wonders CBD can work on the human body and mind. But, did you know the natural extract of the hemp plant can provide similar benefits to our furry friends?

A daily CBD pet supplement can help calm anxious or hyperactive pets, provide localized pain relief, soothe irritated skin and reduce inflammation in tight joints to improve mobility.

CBD for dogs and cats comes in various supplement forms including oil and tincture, treats and other edibles and creams and balms. But how do you know you’re getting a CBD product that will put the wag back in your dog’s tail instead of giving you a grumpy cat?

We know that pets are family and you only want what is best for them. Therefore, we’ve thoroughly investigated dozens of premium CBD brands to find the best CBD for dogs and cats that will help support your pet’s overall health and well-being.

Benefits of CBD for Dogs and Cats

Just like us, cats and dogs have an endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for maintaining balance in several processes within the body. Research has shown that CBD interacts with cannabinoid receptors in the brain and nervous system, which can produce a wide range of potential benefits:

Helping Anxiety

Studies show that CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system to stimulate the production of serotonin, which helps to stabilize mood and reduce anxiety. Teaming CBD with a balanced diet, enrichment and exercise can go a long way to help with separation anxiety and other stressors, such as fireworks, strangers and traveling.

Ease Arthritis and Joint Pain

CBD is known to have an anti-inflammatory effect, which can reduce swelling in stiff joints to ease pain and improve mobility. Furthermore, by interacting with the endocannabinoid system, CBD may impact the way your pet perceives pain, providing relief for everyday aches and pains.

Improving Skin Health

If your pet is constantly scratching from a rash or dry skin, they can cause damage to their delicate skin barrier. CBD-infused creams and balms can ease irritation and reduce inflammation while nourishing and repairing the skin barrier.

Reducing Seizures

Seizure medications for pets are often accompanied by unpleasant side effects. CBD is known to have anticonvulsant properties and recent clinical trials have shown that CBD can reduce the frequency and severity of epileptic seizures in dogs.

Although more research is needed, additional potential benefits of CBD for dogs and cats include:

Reducing nausea and improving appetite

Easing the symptoms of allergies

Improving the quality and quantity of sleep

Furthermore, while CBD is not a replacement for medicines prescribed by your vet, they can help reduce your pet’s dependence on pain medications that can have unpleasant side effects.

Pet owners try out CBD supplements, such as oils and pet treats, as they are typically made of all-natural ingredients, are gluten-free and don’t contain any impurities, which makes them suitable for even the most sensitive of fluffy tummies.

Best CBD for Pets in 2024

Best Overall CBD for Pets: Honest Paws Well CBD Oil Tincture

Honest Paws

Support your pet’s immune system, particularly as they age, with the Well CBD Oil Tincture from Honest Paws. The full-spectrum CBD extract can help boost immune function, ease allergy symptoms and promote relaxation and calm, as well as support healthy cognitive function.

You don’t need to worry if your pet has a sensitive stomach, the pet CBD is made of just two organic ingredients — full spectrum CBD and MCT oil — no hidden nasties here. The simple formulation means that it’s unflavored, but if your pet is not keen on the earthy taste of natural CBD, it can be added to your pet’s food without affecting the flavor.

Whether you have a teacup poodle or a great dane, Honest Paws have a CBD oil for your beloved pet. Its Well Tincture is available in four potencies — 125mg, 250mg, 500g, or 1,000mg of CBD per bottle — with each bottle including a graduated applicator for precise dosing.

Pros:

Organic and non-GMO ingredients

Third-party tested for potency and purity

Subscribe and save 15%

Specs:

Size: 30-day supply

30-day supply Strength: 125mg, 250mg, 500g, or 1,000mg of CBD per bottle

125mg, 250mg, 500g, or 1,000mg of CBD per bottle Flavor: Unflavored

Best Tasting CBD Oil for Pets: FOCL CBD Pet Drops

FOCL

Does your pet usually turn their snoot up at every treat you offer them? Even the fussiest pets are unlikely to refuse the tasty CBD Pet Drops from FOCL. Available in three flavors — savory chicken, peanut butter and wild salmon — the Pet Drops offer a delicious way to give your furry friend their daily dose of CBD.

Your pet will not only love the way the oil tastes, but also how it makes them feel. CBD can help promote calm in anxious and hyperactive pets, as well as provide pain relief and improve mobility. The oil is available in two potencies and is made with human-grade, organic ingredients, plus, it’s non-GMO and vegan.

Each batch of CBD Pet Drops from FOCL is sent for independent lab testing. This guarantees the potency of CBD matches the packaging and that the oil is free of impurities, such as pesticides, solvents and microbes.

Pros:

Organic formulation with no THC

Delicious natural flavors

Subscribe and save 20%

Specs:

Size: 30ml

Strength: 300mg or 600mg of CBD per bottle

Flavor: Savory chicken, peanut butter and wild salmon

Best CBD for Mobility: Cannanine Ultra-Premium Broad Spectrum CBD Hemp Oil for Dogs and Cats

Cannanine

Joint pain can take the spring out of your pet’s step. Give your four-legged friends some mobility back with the Ultra-Premium Broad Spectrum CBD Hemp Oil from Cannanine. It contains broad spectrum hemp extract and is rich in additional terpenes, which may boost anti-inflammatory effects.

Plus, CBD may increase the availability of anandamide, a chemical produced in the body to ease discomfort. CBD may also reduce anxiety and improve mood by interacting with the serotonin receptors in your pet’s brain.

The CBD pet oil is naturally flavored and perfect for dropping over your pet’s food (or directly in her mouth).

By sourcing its CBD from organically-grown hemp plants, Cannanine guarantees a CBD pet supplement free of pesticides and herbicides. This is verified with third-party lab testing, which also confirms the CBD potency is as advertised.

Pros:

Organic CBD and natural formulation

Third-party lab testing

Subscribe and save

Specs:

Size: 1oz

Strength: 250mg of CBD per bottle

Flavor: Unflavored

Most Calming Pet CBD: BATCH Pet CBD Oil Tincture

BATCH

BATCH Pet CBD Oil is a specially-formulated wellness supplement for your pets, designed to support their overall health and vitality. Derived from 100% organic, non-GMO hemp plants grown right here in the USA, this premium pet oil is rich in high-quality CBD and designed to give your pet all the therapeutic benefits of CBD with no detectable THC.

Unlike many other pet products in the market, BATCH Pet CBD Oil is specifically crafted with pets in mind. Each 30ml bottle contains a perfect balance of 750mg of CBD, ensuring an optimal dosage for pets of various sizes.

This unique tincture helps promote a sense of calmness, manage signs of common daily stress, support joint health and mobility and maintain a normal inflammatory response.

The two tasty options — bacon or alaskan salmon — are perfect for picky pets who may not love the natural flavor of some other CBD tinctures.

Pros:

Two-ingredient formulation

Independently lab tested

Subscribe and save 30%

Specs:

Size: 30ml

Strength: 750 mg of CBD per bottle

Flavor: Bacon or salmon

Best CBD Pet Spray: Koi Naturals CBD Pet Spray

Koi CBD

Koi Naturals Pet Spray offers an effective, THC-free formula that’s packed with all-natural ingredients for your pet’s overall health and wellness.

This veterinarian-formulated spray contains 500mg of broad spectrum CBD derived from 100% organic, USA-grown hemp and is designed to be directly sprayed onto your pet’s food, treats, or mouth.

Pros:

A portion of the proceeds goes to the IPittytheBull Foundation

Veterinarian-formulated

Third-party lab tested

Specs:

Size: 2oz

Strength: 500mg CBD per bottle

Flavor: Unflavored

How We Picked the Best CBD Products for Pets

For a pet CBD supplement to make it onto our list of recommendations, it needed to meet our strict criteria.

Production Process

The production process plays a key role in the overall quality and safety of a pet CBD supplement. We chose brands that manufacture in cGMP (current good manufacturing practices) compliant facilities, as this assures proper and safe manufacturing procedures are followed.

The method of CBD extraction can also impact the quality and purity of the end product. There are two primary extraction methods: CO2 extraction and solvent extraction. We favored brands that use the CO2 method. It is a clean process where CBD is extracted from the hemp plant in a high-pressure CO2 chamber.

Solvent extraction can result in residual solvents – like butane or propane – in the hemp oil, both of which are toxic to dogs.

Reviews

We read dozens of verified customer reviews for each supplement we considered to check that they were not promising more than they could offer. Customer reviews provide a good indicator of the beneficial effects of a pet CBD supplement, as well as give an insight into brand reputation.

Testing

As the FDA doesn’t regulate CBD supplements for pets, it’s important that a brand can verify the potency and purity of its products in independent labs. This helps ensure that a CBD supplement is of high quality and safe for your pet. The results of testing should be accessible to consumers as a Certificate of Analysis (CoA) which shows:

The potency of CBD is as advertised

Analysis of the terpenes and other cannabinoids

That the concentration of THC does not exceed the legal limit of 0.3%

The supplement is free of toxins and impurities including pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals, solvents and microbes.

Quality Ingredients

The best CBD pet supplements start with a top-quality hemp plant. Therefore, we favored brands that source their CBD from domestically-grown hemp plants, from organic farmers. This guarantees a hemp extract that is non-GMO, as well as free of pesticides and herbicides.

Plus, as some pets can have sensitive stomachs, we only chose pet CBD products made of simple and natural ingredients, which reduces the risk of adverse reactions.

What to Look For When Buying CBD for Dogs and Cats

Every pet is unique, but there are a few things you can keep in mind when looking for a CBD supplement for your pet.

Potency

CBD supplements are available in different potencies and as a general rule, the smaller your pet the lower the potency. Most brands offer detailed dosage instructions, which should make it easy to get the right dose for your pet, big or small.

Form

If you’re looking for a fast-acting CBD supplement that is easy to administer, CBD oils and tinctures can be squirted under your pet’s tongue or added to your pet’s food.

For convenient relief on the go, CBD pet treats provide an easy way to administer a precise dose of CBD. Plus, if your furry friend is fussy, CBD pet treats come in a variety of tasty flavors.

For pets with irritated skin, a CBD cream or balm is a good option as it can ease discomfort right where it’s needed, as well as provide some localized pain relief.

Flavor

Does your pet love peanut butter? Or do they have a fondness for all things meaty? No matter your pet’s preference, you’re sure to find a CBD pet treat or oil in a flavor they enjoy.

Price

It’s always a good idea to err on the side of caution if a price seems too good to be true. Cheap CBD supplements are more likely to be made with low-quality ingredients and artificial additives. We recommend checking the ingredient list – if the formulation is simple and made up of all-natural and organic ingredients, you’ll know you’re paying for quality.

Potential Side Effects of CBD for Pets

Typically, CBD is well tolerated by most pets and often side effects are the results of giving your pet a too-high dose. Potential side effects of CBD in pets include:

Dry mouth

Drowsiness and lethargy

LIght-headedness, which can be an indication of low blood pressure

Overactive appetite

Gastrointestinal issues, like diarrhea and vomiting

In rare cases, impaired brain function and seizures

You can reduce the risk of side effects in your pet by following the manufacturer’s instructions and starting with a low dose:

Low Dose: For each 10 lb of bodyweight: 1mg

Medium Dose: For each 10 lb of bodyweight: 3mg

Strong Dose: For each 10 lb of bodyweight: 5mg

Furthermore, it’s advised you speak to your veterinarian before starting your pet with a CBD supplement, particularly if your pet has a pre-existing condition or is taking prescription medication.

FAQs:

Is CBD legal?

The legal status of CBD can be confusing. Put simply, while hemp-based CBD is legal at the federal level (as long as it comes from plants with less than 0.3% THC by volume), individual state laws can vary. Therefore, it’s wise to check the laws surrounding CBD in your state before buying and of any state you plan on traveling to.

Can I give my pet CBD every day?

Yes, you can give your dog on a daily basis. Some pets – such as those with joint pain and separation anxiety – may benefit from several doses a day delivered every 8 to 12 hours.

Can I give my pet my own CBD?

Technically, you can give your pet human CBD as long as the other ingredients are pet-safe. However, as CBD dosages are different for pets and animals, we recommend using pet-intended CBD products to keep things easy and simple.

What’s the easiest way to give my pet CBD?

It depends on your pet. Administering CBD oil under the tongue is the fastest way for your pet to feel the benefits of CBD, as it enters the bloodstream via the network of capillaries. However, if your pet is fussy, CBD oil can be added to your pet’s food or there are CBD pet oils available in a wide variety of flavors.

Summary

Incorporating a CBD supplement in your pet’s daily routine can help improve their general well-being. The extract of the hemp plant has several potential benefits, including easing anxiety, promoting relaxation, soothing aches and pains and improving skin health.

CBD for pets is available in a variety of formulations, including topicals, oils, capsules and treats, with potencies for all creatures great and small.

Although the side effects of CBD in pets are relatively mild, before you start giving your pet a CBD supplement, talk to your vet as it may be unsuitable with certain prescription medications or pre-existing conditions.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. In Touch Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.