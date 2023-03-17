This is sponsored content. In Touch Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below.

If you’ve ever had a sensitive dog or cat, you already know that pet anxiety is a real thing. And that it can be gut-wrenching to watch.

It looks like dog anxiety, especially, is pervasive in the modern world:

This study showed that most dogs — around 73% — present some sort of anxiety-related behaviors. The most common anxiety issue among nearly 14,000 dogs was noise sensitivity. Separation anxiety was also found to be commonplace, especially when combined with symptoms of hyperactivity.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. There’s a lot of natural remedies that can help dogs and cats feel better without pharmaceuticals or unhealthy ingredients.

For pet parents desperate to help their furry family chill out, we suggest calming treats — little, healthy bites that contain powerful, natural extracts to help take the edge off.

Which pet calming treats actually work? We found out.

We investigated the pet supplement world for the best calming treats from responsible, mission-driven companies you’ll love to support.

We used a specific list of criteria and dove deep into online reviews to choose the most effective, highest quality options. Check out the best calming treats for dogs and cats this year.

2023’s Best Calming Treats for Pets

Best Overall CBD Chews: R&R CBD Dog Chews

Best Calming Treats for Dogs Without CBD: Reggie Anytime Calming Chews

Best Tasting: The Anxious Pet Relax and Roll Soft Chews

Most Potent: Holistapet CBD Calming Chews for Dogs

Best for Pets with Mobility Issues: Receptra CBD Pet Chews

How Do Calming Treats for Dogs and Cats Work?

How can a treat really calm your pet down? Calming treats for pets work by providing natural, scientifically researched ingredients that have calming properties. Here are the most common ingredients of the calming treats on our list, and how they act on your pet’s system to calm them down naturally:

CBD

CBD is a natural phytochemical found in the hemp plant that has documented anti-anxiety properties as well as therapeutic benefits in animals. CBD is non-psychoactive and will not get your pet high (at all). CBD can help calm your pet down by binding with what are called endocannabinoid receptors. This action, in turn, helps regulate brain response to stress and supports overall wellbeing.

L-theanine

L-theanine is an amino acid that is found naturally in tea. This relaxing compound affects stress response and brain activity, according to research. L-theanine is commonly taken as a natural remedy for anxiety, sleep, and stress.

Chamomile

It’s more than just a cup of tea; chamomile is a bonafide anti-inflammatory with documented benefits related to sleep, anxiety, and even seizures. Chamomile is a natural ingredient made from dried flowers and then usually crushed into powdered form. Chamomile powder is then added to the supplement for a soothing effect.

Calming treats for dogs and cats contain natural ingredients like those listed above that can help promote a sense of calm and relaxation.

Pet parents turn to calming treats to help with a variety of pet wellness issues, most commonly:

Anxiety: This can range from separation anxiety while you’re at work to full-blown panic attacks when socializing at the dog park. Other pets have a profound fear of thunderstorms. If you’ve ever had an anxious pet, you already know.

Noise sensitivity: Fireworks, sirens, planes overhead, oh my! Dogs have a more developed sense of hearing than we do, and loud noises can make them jittery and disturbed. Pets living in big cities tend to struggle with this more than their rural counterparts.

Behavioral issues: Behavioral issues in animals can spring from an overstimulated nervous system. A calming treat may help your furry friend chill next time they see that errant squirrel.

Sleep problems: Usually, if the pets aren’t sleeping well, neither are the parents. Calming pet treats before bed can help everyone in the household get a good night’s rest. L-tryptophan and melatonin are often included in the ingredient list to help dogs and cats sleep.

Hyperactivity: Certain breeds are more active than others, and there’s quite a few reasons your dog may be hyperactive. Needless to say, nipping that in the bud with a tranquil treat is in the best interest of you, your pets, and your neighbors.

Best Calming Treats for Pets in 2023

1. Best Overall CBD Chews: R&R CBD Dog Chews

R&R

For pups that could use some calm in their life, R&R CBD is the way to go. Their CBD dog chews are potent and effective at helping your dog feel like his best self.

R&R is a veteran and minority-owned CBD company out of Denver, Colorado with a penchant for organic hemp farming and sustainability. They use local hemp as well supercritical CO2 extraction to procure their USDA Organic certified CBD oil, both of which are considered healthier, more eco-friendly choices.

R&R’s CBD line for pets has impeccable ingredients. Everything is all-natural and premium here — like chicken liver and flaxseed — and we couldn’t find any even-borderline-questionable additives.

The CBD chews for dogs, specifically, contain R&R’s signature full spectrum organic CBD. We checked the current lab reports, and these CBD treats are brimming with a robust array of cannabinoids. In addition to CBD, they contain CBC and CBG, both of which are non-psychoactive and have multiple natural benefits.

For dogs with anxiety and mobility problems, CBD can often prove a game changer. To get your pup to take CBD without any fuss, it doesn’t get any better than R&R’s tasty treats. The natural chicken flavor is a crowd pleaser.

Pros:

FREE shipping ($65 minimum)

Great for dogs with anxiety and mobility problems

High quality, full spectrum CBD

All-natural ingredients

Dogs love the taste! Acceptance test across multiple breeds was over 97%

Features:

5 milligrams CBD per chew

60 CBD dog chews per bottle

Ingredients:

Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract (5mg per chew), Natural Chicken Flavor, Pea Flour, Tapioca Flour, Palm Fruit Oil, Organic Hemp Powder, Chicken Liver, Flaxseed, Sweet Potato, Coconut Flour, Tomato, Carrot, Sunflower Lecithin, Coconut Glycerin, Powdered Cellulose (coating only), Sorbic Acid, Rosemary Extract, Mixed Tocopherols

What pet parents say about R&R:

All the reviews we saw for R&R’s pet products are 5 stars. The majority of these reviewers spoke to how the CBD from R&R really made a difference with the quality of life of their older pets. Pet parents whose fur babies have anxiety and mobility issues also have found relief with R&R. Even for the brand’s catalog at large, we didn’t see any negative reviews. The recurring theme is awesome customer service from R&R, and people seem to appreciate that it’s a small company.

2. Best Calming Treats for Dogs Without CBD: Reggie Anytime Calming Chews

Reggie

In our search for the best calming treats for pets, we landed on a lot of CBD products. But there are other, all-natural remedies for pets with anxiety that have no CBD, no cannabis or hemp whatsoever.

One of the most well-reviewed calming dog treats is made by a small, quality-obsessed brand called Reggie. Reggie’s Anytime Calming dog treats are highly effective and dogs like the taste.

First of the two active ingredients is L-theanine. L-theanine is an amino acid found in green tea that may have anti-anxiety properties and help improve sleep. L-theanine is considered more-or-less safe as a supplement, so it’s now being added to supplements as a natural way to help the nervous system chill out.

Next, Reggie makes an interesting ingredient choice by adding bark extracts, specifically from the magnolia tree and phellodendron plant. These help to mitigate physical symptoms of stress and fear, without making your furry friend sleepy.

The rest of the ingredients are impeccable: all-natural and nutritious. None of the inferior fillers.

If you’re skeptical as to whether or not these all-natural stress remedies work for dogs, check out some of Reggie’s reviews. Dogs of all ages are getting a big paw up on their quality of life, and that makes us happy:)

Pros:

Amazing reviews from pet parents

Pure ingredients

Good for dogs with anxiety, hyperactivity

Mission-driven brand

Features:

60 dog chews per bottle

Distribute based on weight

1-3 chews per day

Ingredients:

Magnolia Officinalis Bark Extract, Phellodendron Amurense Bark Extract, L-theanine, Buffered White Distilled Vinegar, Chickpea Flour, Citric Acid, Coconut Glycerin, Coconut Oil, Miscanthus Grass, Natural Peanut Butter Flavor, Peanut Flour, Pork Liver, Rosemary Extract, Sunflower Lecithin, Sunflower Oil, Tapioca Starch, Water

What pet parents say about Reggie:

Reggie’s calming dog treats are being used by a lot of pets with separation anxiety. We also saw multiple reviews from pet parents of rescue pups that claim the treats have helped the animals adjust to their new environment and alleviate anxiety. From bolting and other behavioral issues to fear of storms, the review consensus is that these treats work and have a positive impact on quality of life.

3. Best Tasting: The Anxious Pet Relax and Roll Soft Chews

The Anxious Pet

It’s all in the name. The Anxious Pet has a highly targeted mission — to help pets with anxiety issues get natural relief to improve their quality of life. Accordingly, they’ve created some of the most calming dog treats out there, made with the quality and care the brand is known for.

The Anxious Pet includes a big helping of some of nature’s best remedies for anxiety, like L-theanine, melatonin, chamomile, organic turmeric and more.

The resulting effect is an effective calming experience for even the most anxious dogs. You can get these chill chews in peanut butter or bacon flavor, and we couldn’t find a single review that dissed the taste. Looks like dogs gobble them up!

We love that The Anxious Pet is constantly looking out for pets’ wellbeing, from developing new products to making regular donations to local rescue shelters. This small team is known for their community service and customer service. The free shipping doesn’t hurt, either (it never does).

Pros:

FREE shipping

Veterinarian formulated

Organic ingredients

Great for dogs with anxiety

Features:

1600 mg active ingredients per chew

Available in bacon or peanut butter flavor

60 soft chews in every jar

Ingredients:



Active Ingredients (per 5 gram chew)

TAP70 (a proprietary blend of Acetyl L-Carnitine, Chamomile, Ginger Root, L-Theanine, L-Tryptophan, Melatonin, Organic Flaxseed Powder, Organic Turmeric and Willow Bark )…..1600mg



Inactive ingredients

Bacon:

Citric Acid (as preservative), Lecithin (from Sunflower), Natural Bacon Flavor (vegetarian), Organic Glycerin (from Vegetable), Organic Palm Fruit Oil, Pea Protein Concentrate, Sweet Potato Flour

Peanut Butter:

Citric Acid (as preservative), Lecithin (from Sunflower), Natural Peanut Butter Flavor (non-allergenic), Organic Glycerin (from Vegetable), Organic Palm Fruit Oil, Pea Protein Concentrate, Sweet Potato Flour

What pet parents say about The Anxious Pet:

Dog moms and dads talk about how The Anxious Pet’s treats have helped with a variety of issues; some are behavioral, like dogs with hyperactivity. Other issues like stress and sleep for rescues have reportedly improved thanks to these ‘miracle’ treats.

4. Most Potent: Holistapet CBD Calming Chews for Dogs

Holistapet

Holistapet is one of those small brands you love to shop with. They’re super-interested in their customers’ experience and even more so in that of their pets. And they’ve created a tasty CBD treat that helps dogs of all ages stay calm and improve their quality of life.

Holistapet blends organic ingredients together for a harmony in taste and healing. You can choose from 5mg, 10mg or 20mg of CBD per chew. Dosage is based on weight, but as always, start low and go slow to find the effective CBD dosage for your pup. Holistapet provides a handy dosing guide both on their website and on their packaging for reference.

L-Tryptophan and chamomile are also in the mix, both known for their natural calming benefits. They also include a couple of lesser-known ingredients that may also help your pet with experiencing a natural calm: choline chloride and phosphatidylcholine. They’re a mouthful, but they were carefully selected by Holistapet’s expert formulators to make this a truly nutritionally complete treat.

We love that Holistapet is intimately involved with giving back through their relationships with various animal charities. We also love the customer rewards program that together with their subscription service makes their CBD supplements highly affordable for pet parents. You can give your dog tasty CBD to naturally help with their anxiety and not worry about breaking the bank.

Pros:

Organic ingredients

Broad spectrum (0% THC) CBD oil

Choice of CBD concentration

Affordable

Good customer rewards program

Features:

Choose 5mg, 10mg, or 20mg CBD in each chew

30 CBD soft chews per jar

Buy 2 packs or 3 packs at once for lower price

Ingredients:

Broad spectrum CBD, L-Tryptophan, Choline Chloride, Phosphatidylcholine, German Chamomile, Ascorbic Acid, Blackstrap Molasses, Calcium Propionate, Chickpea Flour, Coconut Oil, Glycerin, Mixed Tocopherols, Peanut Butter, Sweet Potato, Sunflower Lecithin, Tapioca Starch, Water

What pet parents say about Holistapet:

Holistapet’s CBD dog treats are delicious, according to verified reviews, but the most glaring testimonials come from caregivers of pets with anxiety. For many pets, CBD can be a gamechanger, and it looks like Holistapet’s combo of naturally calming botanicals is working.

5. Best for Pets with Mobility Issues: Receptra CBD Pet Chews

Receptra

Aging dogs, especially certain breeds, often struggle with mobility issues. As a pet parent, it can be heart-breaking to watch your once-vibrant pup have difficulty getting up and down the stairs or running in the park. Luckily, CBD has already helped countless older dogs gain back their quality of life.

Receptra’s CBD treats for dogs serve a one-two punch: they deliver full spectrum CBD oil that’s super-potent because it’s made only with the flowers of the hemp plant. Receptra also throws in wild Alaskan salmon oil. Packed with omegas, it’s a fantastically all-natural supplement for the joints. Omegas can also contribute to the overall nutrition of your dog and promote healthy skin and coat.

Receptra’s potent CBD oil is regularly tested by independent labs, and you can view these results online before you buy. What we examined reveals a highly potent mix of cannabinoids CBD, CBG, and more.

Even though the majority of users of Receptra’s CBD pet chews are dogs, they can be given to other animals as well. In fact, we found a compelling review written by a cat parent who said these treats really help keep their cat calm.

Many people end up landing on Receptra for their products’ effectiveness, and their CBD pet line is no exception. With organic ingredients, organic practices, and a passion for hemp, Receptra might be the last CBD brand you ever try.

Pros:

Potent, full spectrum CBD oil

Wild salmon oil for added nutrition

Organic ingredients

Great for dogs with anxiety & joint discomfort

Features:

5mg CBD per chew

40 CBD dog chews per bottle

Ingredients:

Wild Alaskan salmon oil, full spectrum hemp flower extract, brewer’s yeast, citric acid, glycerin (vegetable), natural flavors, organic flaxseed, organic palm fruit oil, pea protein concentrate, tapioca flower

What pet parents say about Receptra:

With respect to separation anxiety, multiple dog parents say that Receptra’s CBD dog chews really do the trick. Currently, the reviews for this product specifically come in at 4.9 out of 5 total, higher than average for most individual product reviews. There are also multiple mentions of helping dogs with joint pain and aging dogs who can’t get around as well. Thus, we think the award for mobility issues is well-deserved.

How We Chose Our Winners

Natural, Nutritious Ingredients

The pet treat market is full of products with cheap fillers and byproducts. But if you’re looking for a natural solution to your pet’s anxiety, the last thing you want to do is muddy the waters with questionable ingredients and chemicals. We sought out calming treats for pets with all-natural ingredients that are nutritious, too. Think superfoods like ginger and turmeric and calming extracts like CBD oil. These are natural remedies for anxiety that may help your pet look and feel their best.

Clean Sourcing & Processing

Most of the products on our list contain CBD oil, and it’s important to have clean sourcing with CBD and all the ingredients in your dog treats. We made sure that treats with CBD are sourced from hemp in the US with clean processing in place, like not using chemical pesticides, organic certification, etc.

Safety & Quality Testing

We think that any supplement you give your pet should be held to the same scrutiny as what you would give yourself. All the companies on our list agree, and you can find third-party lab reports for safety and quality before you purchase. For calming pet treats with CBD, common contaminants tests include pesticides and residual solvents, as well as potency. We reviewed the lab reports for all the products on our list to confirm both safety and quality for your furry companions.

Reviews from Real Pet Parents

It’s hard to know how your pet will react to any given supplement without first getting some kind of social proof. Has it worked for other people? How do they take it? What is the experience like? We sifted through countless verified reviews to make sure each calming treat we selected is effective and importantly, that pets will actually eat them. No chopping or hiding in a slice of cheese– our list of calming treats has been verified by real witnesses (aka pet parents).

How to Give Your Pet A Calming Treat

The best rule of thumb here is to follow the dosing guidelines given by the manufacturer. Most legitimate companies — like the ones on our list — will have put in substantial research into this, especially in the interest of safety.

Calming pet treats with CBD in them will include a recommended CBD dosage on the packaging.

When giving CBD to pets, dosage is based on weight. As is the case with human use, pervasive wisdom is to start low and go slow. Ipso facto, start at a low dosage and slowly increase until you reach the desired effect.

Here’s the recommended dosage chart from The Anxious Pet. In this case, they’re talking about dosage for their chews with 15mg CBD each. Instructions are to administer once daily for 7 to 10 days, and increase the dosage to twice per day if desired effects aren’t achieved. When in doubt check with your veterinarian before starting your pet on a new health regimen:

FAQs:

Will CBD make my pet high?

No, CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid. Unlike THC, it will not get your pet high, even in large doses.

Can I give my pet a calming treat every day?

All the calming pet treats on our list can be given to cats and dogs daily. Always check the instructions on your product, and check with your veterinarian if you have any concerns about a new supplement.

Can I give my dog my CBD?

CBD is safe for use in all mammals. However, it’s best to go with a CBD product specifically designed for dogs. This will make dosing your pet’s CBD easier and more accurate and can help you better keep track of any health issues.

We said it before and we’ll say it again: Pet anxiety is a real thing.

Calming pet treats may be the solution for your anxious pet. These tasty bites contain all-natural ingredients and stress relievers created by Mother Nature. Powerful health boosters like CBD and L-theanine can help your dogs and cats live their best life. It’s as simple as giving them a wholesome treat to calm them down and ease their anxiety (not to mention your own). Cheers to giving our pets the quality of life they deserve!