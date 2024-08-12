The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics chairperson Casey Wasserman is accused of being a serial cheater and could be exposed to significant legal risk as more accusers come forward, sources exclusively tell In Touch.

A source says Wasserman’s alleged pattern of controlling, inappropriate and coercive behavior could expose him to serious legal peril. In fact, the source adds that self-proclaimed “pit bull” attorney Bryan Freedman is representing one client related to claims against Wasserman, 50. He should be worried, warns the insider: “As more is revealed, this story is just going to get uglier.”

Multiple sources claim the businessman — who has a reported net worth of $400 million — had an affair with his assistant in the mid-2000s around the time he and his wife, Laura Ziffren, welcomed one of their two children. Casey married Laura in 2001 and were together for nearly 20 years before filing for divorce in 2021. The pair welcomed two children during their marriage: a son, Emmet, born in 2003, and a daughter, Stella, born in 2005.

The Hollywood mogul became the chairman of the Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee after spearheading the city’s successful bid to host the 2028 Summer Games. Wasserman seemingly had a special connection to the position as his ex-wife’s grandfather, Paul Ziffren, chaired the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The affair with his former assistant reportedly wasn’t the only one as it was alleged there were numerous other women over the years: his former executive assistant Patricia Feau, who now works for the LA28 Olympic Committee (she’s denied an affair); a corporate jet flight attendant; one of his human resources staffers; and private plane stewardess turned artist Jenny Chandler — who is Wasserman’s current girlfriend.

Getty

Wasserman “has had a chronic condition of sleeping with people who work for him,” an insider said in early August. The bombshell claims were reportedly verified by 11 sources, including some of the businessman’s alleged mistresses.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” a separate source told In Touch on Monday, August 12. “Even more allegations are going to come out.”

The Los Angeles native’s “near-pathological” pursuit of other women reportedly began early in his marriage to the movie music supervisor and followed a pattern. Insiders close to the situation claimed he frequently visited the Beverly Hills Hotel and showered his mistresses with gifts including Range Rovers, Christian Louboutin shoes, La Perla lingerie and designer purses.

“The high heels, the crazy expensive shoes and purses, and the little outfits at work… that’s when you knew they were f–king,” the insider explainer, adding, “He’s got a thing about shoes and cars.”

Jenny allegedly confessed her affair with Casey in an email to his wife in 2021. It was reportedly the final straw for their two-decade marriage. “Him and I have been together for 7 years, which he’s lied to you about,” read the email, which also named other alleged mistresses.

Despite the drama, the pair seemingly continued their relationship as Jenny was spotted as Casey’s date for the 2024 Met Gala. The pair posed for photos for the New York City fundraiser and coordinated their outfits to fulfill the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme.