Hit or Miss? Celebrities Hit the Time 100 Gala Carpet In Their Best (and Worst) Looks

It’s TIME! The iconic magazine’s Time 100 Gala is underway and is honoring the most influential people in media, politics and beyond. Held on Wednesday, April 26, at the Jazz at Lincoln Center, celebrated figures like Jennifer Coolidge, Katie Couric and Kim Kardashian hit the carpet and looked dazzling while doing so.

Speaking during the Time 100 Summit the day prior, Kim recalled to the audience how she has gone from a reality TV personality to a businesswoman, legal mind and media mogul. Commenting on one of the first legal cases she got involved with – helping incarcerated woman Alice Marie Johnson seek justice – Kim noted when she realized just how powerful her platform really is.

“Once I saw that I was able to make a difference, I couldn’t stop there and I realized there were so many other people to help,” Kim explained to CNN anchor and event moderator Poppy Harlow. “[With] Alice I felt like it was a fairly easy experience for me when I know it shouldn’t be to help get someone out. It takes 10 to 20 years to do what I did in six months.”

On the entertainment front, no one has enjoyed more of a deserved renaissance than Jennifer Coolidge, whose leading role in The White Lotus projected her back into the spotlight. Named one of Time 100’s most influential people in 2023, Jennifer was honored by Mia Farrow in the magazine’s 100 collection.

“She’s a national treasure,” Mia said of the Legally Blonde star. “So many of the qualities that have made everyone fall in love with her are outside of what is mainstream or expected: her eccentric mannerisms, hilarious improvisations, and, most of all, aching vulnerability.” Naturally, Jennifer stunned on the red carpet.

