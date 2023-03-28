Rockin’ or Floppin’? Photos of the Best, Worst Dressed Stars From the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards saw some of the most unique looks of the year, with stars pulling out all the stops in their fashion game. However, only some of them were considered the best dressed, while others were the worst dressed of the evening.

Pop and rock artists such as Bebe Rexha, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Machine Gun Kelly and Taylor Swift were nominated for multiple awards, including Song of the Year and Artist of the Year. However, their genre wasn’t the only one that was recognized. Several country music stars from Carrie Underwood to Kelsea Ballerini were also up for multiple nominations.

However, the occasion wouldn’t be what it was without host, rock star Lenny Kravitz, who teased to People on March 14 that the show would “feature some great surprises and unforgettable performances that music fans across the country [wouldn’t] want to miss.”

The “Fly Away” rocker also temporarily stepped away from his hosting duties to perform.

This year’s event honored a few artists for specific awards. Pink was given the Icon Award while Taylor was recognized with the Innovator Award, which celebrated the “Anti-Hero” singer’s advocacy for women’s rights and the LGBTQ+ community.

Last year, Jennifer Lopez was bestowed with the Icon Award, which was accompanied by a show-stopping performance that featured all of her greatest hits. The “On the Floor” singer’s speech also tugged at fans’ heartstrings, as husband Ben Affleck was there to cheer her on from the audience.

“I wish I could tell you that awards were the most important thing to me, but that’s not true,” J. Lo began, before jokingly adding, “Don’t think that I don’t appreciate the shiny, sparkly things, because I do. I cannot lie, everybody knows that I do. But this isn’t why I do this. It’s not what matters the most to me. I really do it for you guys.”

As she continued to thank her fans, Jennifer concluded her speech by saying, “You guys are the ones who give me the opportunity every day to live a life I couldn’t even imagine would come true when I was a little girl growing up in the Bronx.”

Of course, the Shotgun Wedding actress’ outfit didn’t disappoint as she walked on stage to accept her award wearing a sheer green plunging V-neck dress.

Scroll down to see the best and worst dressed celebs at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards!