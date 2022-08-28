Celebs Flash Major Skin at the 2022 MTV VMAs: Behold the Wildest and Most Revealing Outfits

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood stepped out at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 28.

The VMAs have become known as a chance for celebrities to take risks with their looks, and this year’s show is no exception. Some stars showed off their figures with their outfits for the big night out, dressing to impress in revealing gowns and edgy ensembles, including Sabrina Carpenter and Melissa Gorga who left little to the imagination.

Stars such as Megan Fox – who stepped out with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly – are no stranger to risk taking when it comes to red carpet looks. The Transformers star made her red carpet entrance to last year’s event while rocking a see-through gown with red and silver crystals worn over a thong and nude corset bra to last year’s event.

Songstress Charli XCX also put her curves on full display while donning a lacy dress paired with stilettos at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the 2021 Video Music Awards.

Aside from the scantily clad ladies at the 2021 show, Lil Nas X was another celebrity that turned heads when he stepped onto the carpet wearing a stunning Atelier Versace suit-dress covered in gemstones and sequins.

“The asymmetrical off-the-shoulder design features a lace-up back detail that cascades to long train and is enriched with hand-applied crystal embroidery,” according to a caption shared by the fashion brand’s Instagram at the time.

The “Old Town Road” hitmaker later opted for another eye-catching look as he hit the stage to perform “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow.

Two years prior, “Havana” singer Camila Cabello showed off her long legs in a white minidress that featured cutouts at the hips and flashed major sideboob with a plunging neckline for the 2019 awards show. The songstress’ gown was complete with a long train as she stepped out with then-boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

Let’s not forget, this is the same awards show that saw Rose McGowan wear a black thong under a barely-there beaded gown that left her fully nude body on display as she walked the carpet with Marilyn Manson in 1998.

