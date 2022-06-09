2022’s Most Influential Stars Arrive at Time 100 Met Gala’s Red Carpet! See Photos of Their Outfits

The influential are also getting fashionable. With the Time 100 Gala’s honorees like Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home costar Andrew Garfield and so many more celebrities set to attend the event on Wednesday, June 8, the evening’s guests have started to show up on the night’s star-studded red carpet in style.

Taking place at the Frederick P. Rose Hall, the home of jazz at Lincoln Center, the event celebrating the publication’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world will also feature performances from Mary J. Blige and Miranda Lambert, who are also named on this year’s list.

“[Mary] carved out a lane for herself, and now she can feed the people more than just music,” rapper Nas penned in his Time 100 tribute to Mary. “​​I feel like she’s just getting started.”

“Of course, in this industry, you’ve got to have good music,” Elle King wrote in a separate Time 100 tribute to Miranda. “And Miranda is a true country queen.”

Also on the annual list of influential people this year is none other than Pete Davidson, who has made headlines recently for leaving SNL after eight seasons, buying a decommissioned Staten Island ferry and, of course, dating reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

While it’s unclear if the comedian will attend the gala on Wednesday, the pair attended another gala recently: the 2022 Met Gala, in which Kim donned the late Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress the actress wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to former President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, the mom of four finally set the record straight about how the two became romantically involved in the first place following her hosting stint on the long-running variety series.

“I wasn’t even thinking, like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him,'” Kim she said about reaching out to the performer after sharing a kiss in one of the night’s sketches. “I was just thinking, like … I heard about this BDE. [I] need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump start my … I was just basically DTF.”

Scroll through the photos below to see all of the red carpet arrivals for one of entertainment’s biggest nights.