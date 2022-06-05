All the Stars Who Walked the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards Stars Red Carpet: See Photos!

Looking good! Several stars hit the red carpet of the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards in style on Sunday, June 5, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

One celeb who caught the attention of fans was Vanessa Hudgens, who walked the red carpet before hosting the awards show. The ceremony was not the first time Vanessa, 33, has hosted an event for the network. She previously hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special, which took the place instead of the traditional awards show in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another star that stunned on the red carpet was The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams. The former reality star served as the host of The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted from Barker Hangar special. The special aired immediately after the awards show.

The stars hit the red carpet shortly before awards were handed out in 26 gender neutral categories, with the winners all being determined by fan votes. Spider-Man: No Way Home scored the most nods among scripted content with seven nominations. Meanwhile, Euphoria followed closely behind with six nominations and The Batman earned four nods.

As for unscripted shows, RuPaul’s Drag Race led the pack with four nominations. The VH1 competition show was followed by Netflix’s Selling Sunset and Bravo’s Summer House with three nods each.

The 2022 edition of the awards show added six new categories, including music-based awards for best song and best music documentary. The four other new categories were based on reality TV: best reality return, best music documentary, best reality romance and best reality star.

One of the most competitive categories of the night was best movie. Dune, Scream, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Adam Project and The Batman competed against each other for the honor. Meanwhile, Euphoria, Inventing Anna, Loki, Squid Game, Ted Lasso and Yellowstone were up in the best show category.

