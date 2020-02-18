All the Celebs Who Slayed at the 2020 Brit Awards: See Their Red Carpet Looks

The British never disappoint when it comes to fashion, and that can be seen in the amazing outfits your favorite celebrities wore to the Brit Awards on Tuesday, February 18.

One particular celebrity who is taking the world by storm in more than one way is Billie Eilish. It’s a big night for the 18-year-old, who’s nominated for International Female and is also expected to take the stage. Besides absolutely killing it in music, the “bad guy” singer is often a hot topic because of her bold outfit choices.

Other fashionistas who were also nominated include Lizzo, Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello.

One fan-favorite celeb is Harry Styles. The 25-year-old, who’s also performing, received two nods: Best British Male and Best Album for Fine Line. Additionally, Harry always slays in the fashion department.

Let’s not forget the former One Direction member cohosted the 2019 Met Gala and wowed fans when he rocked a feminine all-black Gucci outfit accessorized with a single dangly pearl earring and multicolored nails.

It’s clear Harry has come a long way since his boyband days and is all about experimenting with his look now. “I love the clothes,” the “Sing of the Times” crooner told Dazed in August 2019. “That helps a lot. Just going on stage in a nuts suit with a bunch of sequins makes you feel good, and then you want to play. I had never really done flares before. And it was really fun. I just kind of started wearing more and more of it, and at the same time just becoming a lot more comfortable in myself.”

The singer seeks inspiration from his own performances, as well as from other great musical acts. “I used to wear all black all of the time,” he told the outlet. “But I was realizing [dressing up] was a part of the show, if you will. Especially when performing. So, I think [for] the people I have always admired and looked up to in music, clothes have always been a big part of the thing. Like Bowie, Elvis Presley. It’s always been part of the thing.”

Keep scrolling to see your favorite celebrities’ looks at the Brit Awards.