Edwin Castro, the winner of a $2 billion Powerball lottery, was spotted getting close his new girlfriend, Payten Vincent, on a date in Los Angeles.

In Touch obtained photos of Edwin, 31, and Payten, 24, were seen being dropped off at a hiking trail in a chauffeured black SUV. The duo were joined by a couple other members of Edwin’s inner circle.

The billionaire looked casual in a green shirt and blue shorts. His date wore an all white ensemble paired with a black hat. Edwin and Payten were seen embracing during the hike at several points and seemed in good spirits.

Edwin and Payten have been linked together for a couple of weeks. The model has shared photos of the two out of Giorgio Armani event in Malibu at the exclusive Soho House.

In another video posted to her Instagram, Payten showed herself sitting in one of the many cars Edwin purchased following his historic win.

The Sun reported the two met at a party and have been “inseparable ever since.” Payten describes herself as a “poet” on her Instagram, where she has over 125,000 followers.

In addition to his new car collection, Edwin purchased a $47 million mansion in the Hollywood Hills and reportedly bought his parents a $4 million pad nearby.

Edwin is still dealing with a lawsuit brought by a man named Jose Rivera who claims he was the true winner of the jackpot Edwin was awarded.

Last year, Jose sued Edwin, the California State Lottery Commission and a man named “Reggie.”

In the suit, Jose claimed he purchased the winning lottery ticket at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, California on November 7, 2022. The store is where the winning lottery ticket was purchased.

He said a man named “Reggie” stole it from him. Jose said “Reggie” refused to give it back despite repeated demands. Later, he said he saw the lottery numbers drawn on television and realized they were his numbers.

Edwin was named the winner on February 14, 2023, and received a lump sum of $997 million.

Jose said he called the California State Lottery Commission but they told him they couldn’t do anything unless he possessed the winning ticket.

An attorney for the commission said in court, “The authority is clear that the State Lottery cannot pay winnings to anyone who does not present a valid, winning ticket. Any theft of a Powerball ticket should be addressed with the law enforcement and the alleged thief, not the State Lottery.”

Edwin’s lawyer scoffed at the lawsuit and demanded it be tossed.

He claimed there was security footage of Edwin purchasing the winning ticket at the store. He claimed the lawsuit failed to plead facts that would establish how Edwin would have received the allegedly “stolen” ticket.

In April, the Los Angeles Superior Court judge presiding over the case dismissed all claims against the California State Lottery Commission. The case has been dragging on for months. A hearing has been set for an update later this month.