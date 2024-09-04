19 Kids and Counting Crew Reunited at Jana Duggar's Wedding

Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, shared some details regarding her sister Jana Duggar’s recent wedding, including an emotional reunion with some of the crew from 19 Kids and Counting.

Jinger, 30, revealed that seeing some of the crew that attended Jana’s wedding to Stephen Wissmann on August 15 caused her and her sister Johannah Duggar to tear up. The mom of two first spotted some of the crew when she was standing in front of the crowd as one of Jana’s bridesmaids. Jinger explained she was struggling not to cry during the ceremony, and she succeeded, but the waterworks kicked into high gear when she walked out to the lobby.

“We walked out to the lobby, and out come the crew members,” Jinger said during the Wednesday, September 4, “The Jinger and Jeremy Podcast” episode. “I started crying, Johannah started bawling. We were like, ‘This is terrible!’ We all started crying the second we saw the crew.”

The former Counting On star continued, “It was just so sweet to have them there; it was a bit of a reunion. We were able to hang out with them most of the evening there and some of them even went to my family’s house afterwards just to spend time with different siblings. It was really sweet.”

Jinger also opened up about how special it was to see Jana, 34, get married, and compared her older sister’s wedding day look to a “Disney princess.”

“[Jana] was just stunning and so happy,” Jinger told Jeremy, 36. “Just seeing the smile on her face … It just makes you tear up because I was like, ‘Jana, we’ve all wanted this for you for so long,’ and just seeing her so happy on that day. I was like, ‘Ugh, I want the day to last forever.’”

Jinger Vuolo/Instagram

Jana bucked the Duggar norms by not getting married until she was in her mid-30s, something she’s discussed in the past. The Arkansas native opened up about her relationship with Stephen, 31, following her wedding and said she often wondered if there was something wrong with her.

“I know I’ve prayed for this for years and years and yeah, definitely been like, ‘What’s the matter? Why can’t I just…’ All of my siblings, most of them have been married in their early 20s,” Jana told People in an interview published on August 16.

Ten of Jana’s younger siblings tied the knot before she did, but Jana said she was able to keep a sunny outlook on life despite her former single status.

“I’ve been able to connect with so many of my other siblings, or friends, or do things that a lot of married people have not been able to do as they’ve gotten married young,” Jana said. “I’ve tried to look at the positive, yet you long for that person, that someone that you can spend life with. It has been hard, but it has been good and God’s taught me a lot through it all.”