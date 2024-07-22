The cause of death for 16 & Pregnant star Sean Garinger was revealed five months after his death in February.

Sean died at 20 years old due to a blunt force injury to the head, according to documents from the medical examiner’s office obtained by TMZ. The MTV personality suffered multiple skull fractures at the time of his death.

The dad of two passed away on February 28 after an ATV accident in the driveway of his Boone, North Carolina, home. He lost control of the vehicle while attempting to reposition it, causing it to flip and pin him underneath.

Sean’s mom, Mary Hobbs, confirmed his death to The U.S. Sun in early March, telling the outlet she “was with” her son when the tragic incident occurred.

“He was just moving [the ATV] from one parking spot to the next for me, so I could back in to park,” she recounted. “He pulled [in] front of me to park the ATV and the ground gave way from all the rain and mud.”

After calling on neighbors for help with no answer, she realized he “wasn’t alive anymore.”

“There was a huge part of my heart that died with my son. He was my only son, my rock, my strength when I had none left,” the matriarch told the publication, revealing she “laid next to” her son as he died. “Sean brightened my world in a way no one else could ever come close to. He was my baby boy, my squishy, my heartbeat.”

Sean had “a passion for living life to the fullest” and “enjoyed driving RC cars, sky diving, shark diving, dirt bikes, flying his drone, driving ATVs, surfing and spending time in the ocean,” according to his obituary. “He never knew a stranger, regardless of age, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. His kind and generous nature endeared him to all who knew him.”

The reality TV alum was known for his relationship with Selena Gutierrez on season 6 of 16 & Pregnant in March 2021. During their romance, they welcomed two children, Dareli and Esmi. However, they were no longer together at the time of his passing.

Selena, 20, reacted to her ex’s death, telling the Daily Mail that she would always be “grateful” for their time together.

“No matter the circumstances, that was my kids’ father. Not only was I with him for nine plus years, he was my first love, my first everything, and we had two beautiful daughters,” she said in March. “We never really talked one on one, it was always through my sisters or his mom, and he was doing better. He was over 200 days sober.”

While the pair weren’t always on “the best terms,” they were amicable around the time of his death. “I know he was in school. He had gotten out of rehab and moved with his mom to Carolina. My heart aches for her,” she concluded.

In addition to Mary and his daughters, Sean is survived by his sisters Shania, Lydia, Isabella, Ember, Kayden and Casslyn.