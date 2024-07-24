16 and Pregnant’s Autumn Crittendon’s MIL Addresses Her Death

Autumn Crittendon’s mother-in-law, Tiffany Oxley, opened up about Autumn’s death and shared how she’s dealing with the loss.

“I miss you,” Tiffany wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post on Tuesday, July 23, per E! News. “God has gained an angel way too soon. I love you.”

Autumn’s sister, Misty Crittendon, announced the 16 and Pregnant alum’s death at only 27 years old on Sunday, July 21.

“You were robbed of your life at such a tender age, you left before anyone could tell you goodbye … how much we love you … how amazing you are and how proud we are of you for staying sober through some of the toughest parts of your life, how far you’ve came from where you were, how thankful we are to have had all these years with you, how proud of you we are as a mother, how grateful we are for the 3 tiny parts of your heart that are still walking this earth,” Starcasm reported that Misty wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post.

Misty went on to describe her feelings when she discovered Autumn had passed away.

“Pulling up seeing all the vehicles, an empty ambulance … and jumping out of the truck as soon as I could begging the paramedics and cops to tell me you were OK and they were just working to keep you alive in there … But my worst fear was confirmed and I collapsed in the road,” Misty continued.

Autumn’s older sister ended the post by writing, “I love you more than words can even come close. Rest Easy my beautiful angel, but seriously, don’t rest, come back. Wake me up.. I miss you so f–king much dude. I wasn’t ready to lose you, none of us were. So come back. You’re not allowed to rest. Your big sister says so, so you gotta do it. Now I’m waiting, Arnold. Come on.”

In a separate Facebook post also seen by Starcasm, Misty seemingly accused an unidentified person of being responsible for Autumn’s death.

Autumn Crittendon/Facebook

“YOU robbed my babies of their mother. YOU robbed my mother of her baby. YOU caused a mother and father to bury their youngest child. YOU robbed my child of his other mother. YOU robbed me of my only f–king friend,” Misty wrote in the since-deleted post.

On Monday, July 22, In Touch confirmed that Autumn’s death was now being investigated by the Henrico County Police Department. Officers responded to a call about a medical emergency and an unresponsive woman at a home in Sandston, Virginia, on July 20.

“Members from Henrico Fire attempted life-saving measures however they were not effective,” a member from the Henrico County Police Department said in a statement to People on Monday, July 22. “The adult female, Autumn Oxley, 27, of Henrico, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Henrico Police are currently classifying this incident as a death investigation.”

The statement continued, “Detectives are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on this case to determine the exact cause and manner of death.”

Authorities asked that anyone with information regarding Autumn’s death contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or anonymously report information to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by going to P3tips.com.