16 & Pregnant star Autumn Crittendon’s death is openly being investigated by police after a report was completed by a local coroner, In Touch can confirm.

The Henrico County Police Department responded to a home in Sandston, Virginia, on Saturday, July 20, at approximately 3:15 p.m. for a medical emergency involving an unresponsive adult woman.

“Members from Henrico Fire attempted life-saving measures however they were not effective,” Henrico Country Police Department shared in a statement to People. “The adult female, Autumn Oxley, 27, of Henrico, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Henrico Police are currently classifying this incident as a death investigation.”

Detectives were working closely with the Chief Medical Examiner on the case to determine the “exact cause and manner of death.”

Autumn’s death was confirmed one day later on Sunday, July 21, by her sister Misty.

“You were robbed of your life at such a tender age, you left before anyone could tell you goodbye … how much we love you … how amazing you are and how proud we are of you for staying sober through some of the toughest parts of your life, how far you’ve came from where you were, how thankful we are to have had all these years with you, how proud of you we are as a mother, how grateful we are for the 3 tiny parts of your heart that are still walking this earth,” Misty wrote via a since-deleted post on Facebook, according to Starcasm.

Misty then touched on Autumn’s three children, Drake, Abigail and Luke, who will survive their mother following her death. “We are gonna make sure these babies are OK,” she promised. “Your memory will not fade over time. It will live on every moment of every day.”

Although the mom of three’s cause of death is unclear, Misty seemingly accused a man of allegedly being responsible for her sister’s death.

“YOU robbed my babies of their mother. YOU robbed my mother of her baby. YOU caused a mother and father to bury their youngest child,” she wrote, according to Starcasm. “YOU robbed my child of his other mother. YOU robbed me of my only f–king friend.”

Autumn made her MTV debut during season 5 of 16 & Pregnant in 2014, appearing alongside then-boyfriend Dustin Franklin as they expected their son Drake. At the time, she was a sophomore in high school and worried about her boyfriend taking care of their future child as he didn’t have a job and regularly smoked marijuana.

Autumn gave birth to baby No. 1 on December 17, 2013. Following Drake’s birth, the series documented the new mom as she grew frustrated with the lack of financial stability in her relationship and went to court to get child support from Dustin.

Despite making a lasting impression on viewers, Autumn didn’t choose to continue sharing her life on the Teen Mom franchise and opted for a relatively private life after filming.

Authorities asked that anyone with information regarding Autumn’s death contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or anonymously report information to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by going to P3tips.com.