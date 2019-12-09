The third time’s the charm! On Sunday, December 8, 16 and Pregnant alum Jennifer Del Rio and her husband, Luis Gutierrez, celebrated wedding No. 3 as they walked down the aisle yet again. They couple threw a gorgeous winter wedding with a country theme, and it looked like something straight out of a fairytale. Though the MTV star-turned-vlogger hasn’t uploaded her video about the big day to her YouTube channel just yet, she has shared a few details about the day.

Posting a photo from the celebration, Jennifer, 26, captioned the shot, “P.S. I LOVE YOU,” with a heart emoji. On her Instagram Story, she shared a few pictures and videos, including the hilarious moment her toddler daughter stepped on her veil. Another highlight was the daddy-daughter dance she shared with her father. “A daddy-daughter love is unconditional,” she wrote. “There are no words in the world that can tell you how much I love this man. Always forever my daddy’s little girl.”

Courtesy of Jennifer Del Rio/Instagram

On the couple’s wedding website, they opened up about their plans for the third nuptials. “Our love story is far from any fairytale, but, if you’re looking for the next notebook love story, we are pretty dang close. From breakups to makeups. Major event after major event. One wedding to another,” the mother of four and her man wrote. “It’s not every day that you get to marry the ‘one’ twice. To top it off, now we want to do it in front of all of you and in front of the lord’s eye for a third time!”

The bride and groom first tied the knot back in 2013, and their family has grown a lot since then. In 2017, they revealed they were expecting baby No. 4 — a little girl they later named Annabella. Together, the parents already shared a son named Sebastian and Jenn’s twins with ex Josh Smith, Joshua and Noah. In 2018, they walked down the aisle a second time.

“Not many people know our story [and] soon it will be on video for EVERYONE to know,” the mom of four wrote. “Every up [and] down will be out of the bag. But we did something yesterday not a lot of people get to do. We got married to our soulmate a SECOND time! We will have a bigger ceremony next year with family [and] friends and our dream honeymoon. The last [five and a half years] have been crazy, but that’s life, that’s marriage, that’s also called being young. I am proud of us! When s–t got hard, we might [have] given up, but we eventually got our s–t together and made all our dreams become a reality. I love you babe!”

Recently, their fam grew even more as they added a precious rescue pooch into the mix. “This cuteness,” Jenn captioned a shot shared online. “Just want to formally welcome this handsome pup to our social media fam! [Though], we have disagreements going on about his name. Mama says his name is Ruger [and] what mama says goes. Everyone knows that. (His story will be in a vlog this week.) He’s a keeper! ❤️”

In addition to meeting the adorable go, fans can also check out the star’s vlogs to watch as the Gutierrezes get ready for the big day, celebrate the holidays and get silly with each other on a regular basis. Looks like they’re one big, happy family these days. Congrats!