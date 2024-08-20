Tammy Slaton is celebrating a weight loss milestone! The 1000-Lb. Sisters star shared a new TikTok video that confirmed she’s shed a total of 500 pounds since she started preparing to have weight loss surgery in 2022.

The TLC star, 38, reposted a video that showed her and six friends revealing that they’d lost a total of 2,078 pounds. In the clip, each woman walked into the frame as the number of pounds they lost flashed across the screen. Tammy wore black pants and a red shirt as the number “500” popped up. She duetted with the original poster, lip-syncing along to Andra Day’s “Rise Up” while the footage played.

“Truly absolutely amazing ladies and I’m happy to call y’all my friends,” Tammy gushed. “I’m so proud of each and everyone [sic] of y’all not only are you beautiful on the inside but your [sic] gorgeous on the outside never forget.”

Tammy weighed 725 pounds at her heaviest. The obesity took a toll on her health, leading her to be placed in a medically-induced coma after she stopped breathing. After the scary medical experience, the Kentucky native decided it was time to get bariatric surgery. However, before she could have the procedure, she needed to lose a significant amount of weight.

After spending time at a weight loss rehabilitation center, Tammy got down to 534.7 pounds and qualified to have the surgery in July 2022. By December 2023, she had lost 440 pounds, confirming to People that she weighed 285 lbs. While she has shared photos and videos of her continued weight loss in the months since, this new TikTok was the first time she’s posted specifics since then.

“One of the big changes that I have gone through this past year is probably small to most people. But to me it was huge,” she told People. “Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don’t even sleep with it at night anymore. Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle and not having to use an extender now. So I mean, just what seems minor to people, is giant to me.”

In April, Tammy’s weight loss doctor praised her hard work by commenting on one of her Instagram photos, “You are killing it!”

However, amid the successes, Tammy has also dealt with some tragedy, particularly when her husband, Caleb Willingham, died in June 2023. Tammy and Caleb met at a weight loss rehab facility in Ohio, but when she was given the OK to head home, he had to stay behind to continue working on himself. In February, it was confirmed that Caleb died from natural causes.

“I was sitting in the fetal position,” Tammy told People about getting the news of her husband’s death. “I got a text message from his friend there and the text said, “Caleb’s not doing good. They’re in there working on him.’ Twenty minutes later he texted me back and said he was gone.”