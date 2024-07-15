1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton has made major changes! The popular YouTube personality showed off dramatic facial weight loss in a new photo posted on social media.

Tammy, 37, wore sunglasses as she posed for a selfie shared via Instagram on Sunday, July 14. The TLC personality sported a more chiseled jawline as she held a calm expression to the camera.

The reality TV star has been proudly showcasing her new slim figure since undergoing bariatric surgery in July 2022.

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

In April, Tammy posed in a bathing suit with her friend Haley Michelle during a girls’ trip. In the photo, Tammy faced her friend as she wore a blue swimsuit dress with a scale-like pattern while sitting at the edge of the pool.

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/Instagram

Weeks later, Tammy took to Instagram in an off-the-shoulder black shirt with tight matching pants. In the video clip, Tammy’s full body can be seen as she walked through a park, before crossing her arms and looking off-frame. She was then joined by two of her friends and they dramatically walked toward the camera.

After the post was shared, fans were quick to rush to the comments to praise Tammy’s hard work toward her health.

“Oh, queen Tammy! I can’t wait for you to have your skin removal surgery. You’re going to feel AMAZING!” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “I still can’t believe how short Tammy is!! You’re doing amazing.”

“Tammy is living her best life and I’m loving it!” a third quipped.

Fans were first introduced to the Kentucky native when she weighed 725 pounds and have since watched her shed more than 440 pounds. In December 2023, she celebrated a major milestone by reaching a weight of 285 pounds.

“Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen [is huge for me],” Tammy told People at the time. “I don’t even sleep with it at night anymore. Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now. So, I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me.”

Tammy admitted to “always having a weight issue” growing up and said she hoped her wellness journey would be an inspiration to others.

“By putting our stories out there, we’re helping others see they can lose weight too,” she told the outlet. “They’re not alone. I’ve done more in the last nine months than I’ve ever done in my life. I have my life back.”

Although Tammy has been applauded for the strides toward her health, she’s also faced hate when sharing her journey online with fans. In January, Tammy defended herself against an online troll who urged her to “fix them teeth.”

“With all due respect, I wish people like you would stop commenting crap like this. It’s not helping my confidence,” she responded, adding that it wasn’t the first time she heard the comment. “I was trying to keep my confidence boosted and seeing comments about my chin or my teeth doesn’t help.”