1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton’s weight loss has been an inspiration for many, and she recently opened up about one of the “toughest parts” in her health journey.

Tammy, 38, took to Instagram on Monday, September 9, to share a video admitting that taking vitamins is not her “favorite” thing to do, so she partnered with Bari Bar Balance by Dr. Eric Smith to make taking vitamins easier.

“I want you to know that if you’re on a bariatric journey, we finally have vitamins for us,” she continued, adding that the vitamins are “made just for our procedures.”

The TLC personality continued to reflect on the importance of taking vitamins in the caption. “One of the toughest parts of my bariatric journey has been staying consistent with my vitamins. Luckily, I’ve found the perfect solution — my surgeon actually created vitamins specifically for bariatric patients!” Tammy wrote alongside the video. “What’s even better? They offer daily vitamin bundles tailored to your specific procedure, making it super easy to get exactly what you need every day.”

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

She added that fans can also purchase the vitamins through the link in her bio, sharing that they can get a discount using the code “QueenTammy.”

Tammy started taking her weight loss journey more seriously after she suffered a health scare, which motivated her to lose enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery in July 2022.

The Kentucky native has been proudly documenting her weight loss journey on social media, while she recently revealed that she dropped 500 pounds in August.

Tammy shared the positive update by reposting a video on TikTok that showed her and a group of friends explaining that they had lost a total of 2,078 pounds combined. The exact amount of weight that Tammy lost was revealed when the number “500” appeared on the screen as she walked toward the camera.

“Truly absolutely amazing ladies and I’m happy to call y’all my friends,” Tammy wrote alongside the clip. “I’m so proud of each and everyone [sic] of y’all not only are you beautiful on the inside but your [sic] gorgeous on the outside never forget.”

After announcing the milestone, Tammy reflected on the highs and lows of her weight loss experience in a TikTok video shared on August 27. “I take a lot of pictures, a lot of selfies, not because I look good — well, I do a little bit — but mostly because I want to remember how big I was, what I looked like,” the reality star told her fans in the video. “And I reflect, dude, I was huge! I lost 500 lbs. I would not be able to sit in this chair.”

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/Instagram

“I think I was trying to be so focused on losing weight that I lost myself. Lost who I was and I turned to alcohol instead of food. At the same time, I was still eating. So I was doing both. Damage in two different ways,” she continued. “It would be so easy to fall back into bad habits and gain all the weight back but then what was this all for? Waste of time, waste of money, wasted effort.”