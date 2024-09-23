1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton shared her diet details after revealing she lost 500 pounds.

Tammy, 38, took to Instagram on Sunday, September 22, to share her go-to coffee order. “French vanilla, instant coffee and drizzle a caramel sauce about 15 [grams] of caramel protein shake and 20 [grams] of protein, coffee about five shots of French vanilla, sugar-free flavoring,” she wrote alongside a selfie of her sipping on the iced beverage. “And about five shots of brown sugar, cinnamon sugar free flavoring.”

The TLC personality followed up the post by sharing another photo via Instagram of herself posing with her “proffee,” which is a beverage that combines coffee and protein drinks. “Posing with my profee lol,” she captioned the selfie posted on Monday, September 23. “Proud of myself over 25 [grams] of protein and this is my second one.”

Tammy shared the update amid her impressive weight loss journey. After making her reality TV debut in 2020 and undergoing weight loss surgery in July 2022, she revealed in August that she dropped 500 pounds since beginning her health journey.

She shared the news by reposting a video on TikTok, which captured her and a group of friends explaining that they had lost 2,078 pounds between all of them. As Tammy walked towards the camera, the number “500” appeared on the screen to reveal the exact amount of weight she lost.

“Truly absolutely amazing ladies and I’m happy to call y’all my friends,” the Kentucky native captioned the clip. “I’m so proud of each and everyone [sic] of y’all not only are you beautiful on the inside but your [sic] gorgeous on the outside never forget.”

While Tammy has shared many of the high points of her weight loss journey, she has also been open about the many challenges she has faced.

“I take a lot of pictures, a lot of selfies, not because I look good — well, I do a little bit — but mostly because I want to remember how big I was, what I looked like,” Tammy told fans in a video uploaded on August 27. “And I reflect, dude, I was huge! I lost 500 lbs. I would not be able to sit in this chair.”

After noting she was “so focused on losing weight,” Tammy admitted that she “lost” herself in the process. “Lost who I was and I turned to alcohol instead of food. At the same time, I was still eating. So I was doing both. Damage in two different ways,” the reality star continued. “It would be so easy to fall back into bad habits and gain all the weight back but then what was this all for? Waste of time, waste of money, wasted effort.”

Tammy added that she had a lot of “inner demons” and was “still fighting” them even after losing a substantial amount of weight. “You’re not alone,” she told her fans. “You can do anything once you put your mind to it. Never give up.”

“We’re all in this together, and I believe in lifting each other up, one day at a time,” she said. “So, join me as we embrace the highs, the lows and everything in between. Let’s keep moving forward with love and positivity!”