1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton flaunted her weight loss in a dance video after revealing she has lost 500 pounds since beginning her weight loss journey.

Tammy, 38, took to TikTok on Tuesday, August 20, to share a video of herself dancing and lip synching along to “Living’ My Best Life” by Dylan Scott in a cherry patterned tank top and knee-length shorts.

In addition to showing off her weight loss, Tammy also took the opportunity to share an inspirational message with fans. “I know I can’t dance. I’m just up here having fun trying to make everybody smile and pass it around and spread in the word that anything is possible you’re strong,” she wrote in the caption. “You’re beautiful. You are love. You are enough. Never forget that.”

Several fans rushed to the comments section to applaud her progress and praise her for having fun with her dance moves. “I don’t care how you dance, just happy to see you looking happy and moving … we should all be doing that,” one person commented. Another chimed in, “Thanks Tammy for the positive vibes, you look so pretty! Greetings from Holland.”

After someone else said she looks “amazing,” another social media user added, “Looking beautiful Tammy!! You’ve inspired me. I’m in the process of gastric bypass.”

Tammy has been updating fans about her weight loss journey ever since she made her reality TV debut in January 2020. After undergoing weight loss surgery in 2022, the TLC personality revealed that she hit a major milestone by dropping 500 pounds earlier this month.

She shared the announcement by reposting a video on TikTok that showed her and six friends explaining that they had lost a total of 2,078 pounds between them. As she walked toward the camera, the number “500” popped up on the screen as she posed in black pants and a red shirt.

“Truly absolutely amazing ladies and I’m happy to call y’all my friends,” Tammy wrote in text shared above the video. “I’m so proud of each and everyone [sic] of y’all not only are you beautiful on the inside but your [sic] gorgeous on the outside never forget.”

Tammy previously weighed 725 pounds when she was at her heaviest. After she experienced a scary medical experience that made it hard for her to breathe, Tammy became determined to lose enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery.

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/TikTok

Fans previously watched her move into a weight loss rehabilitation center, where she got down to 534.7 pounds and qualified to have the surgery in July 2022. The Kentucky native had lost 440 pounds by December 2023, and People confirmed that she weighed 285 lbs at the time.

Tammy and sister Amy Slaton previously opened up about their lifelong weight struggles, sharing that their issues began back in their childhoods. “I have always had a weight issue,” Tammy told People on December 13. “I was born 9 lbs. 10 oz., and then I just kept gaining.”

The sisters added that they were bullied in school because of their weight and said that there were often “fat comments” made about them.