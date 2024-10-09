1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton revealed the bathroom activity she can do for the first time since she’s lost 500 pounds.

During the season 6 premiere on Tuesday, October 8, Tammy, 38, reflected on how her life has changed ever since she underwent weight loss surgery. “Now that I’ve lost so much weight, I’m able to do things that I never would have been able to do,” she said in a confessional. “I think people do take the small things for granted.”

She then shared some of the activities she’s now able to do, including one specific thing in the bathroom. “Being able to cross your legs and put your shoes on … I’m able to sit comfortably on the toilet,” Tammy said. “I’ve never been able to do that.”

Despite celebrating the new activities she can do amid her weight loss, the TLC personality admitted that there has been one issue as a result of her weight loss. “The only problem is this excess skin is out of control,” she said, adding that she has “too damn much!’

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

“I get rashes under my stomach and that can get infected. And even though my mobility has gotten better, I kind of have to walk a little bow-legged because it’s dangling right there,” Tammy explained as she pointed at the excess skin in between her legs.

She said that she’s “not trying to be nasty,” adding, “So I’m hoping I’m ready for skin removal surgery.”

Fans have watched Tammy and her family amid their weight loss journeys ever since they made their reality TV debut in 2020. She underwent weight loss surgery in July 2022, while she revealed in August that she dropped 500 pounds since the beginning of her health journey.

Tammy announced the impressive milestone by reposting a video via TikTok, which showed her and a group of friends revealing that they had lost 2,078 pounds in total. As the Kentucky native walked towards the camera, the number “500” appeared on the screen to show the amount of weight she had personally lost.

“Truly absolutely amazing ladies and I’m happy to call y’all my friends,” Tammy captioned the clip. “I’m so proud of each and everyone [sic] of y’all not only are you beautiful on the inside but your [sic] gorgeous on the outside never forget.”

Also during the latest episode, Tammy admitted she was “extremely nervous” to go to a doctor’s appointment to discuss if she had lost enough weight to have her excess skin surgically removed.

TLC

While joined by her brother Chris Combs, the siblings tried out a machine called the Bod Pod that uses air displacement to measure someone’s body fat percentage. Tammy’s results revealed that she had a total of 53.6 percent body fat and weighed 308 pounds.

“Last time I saw Dr. Smith, I was around 420 pounds. So, I’ve lost about 100 pounds since nine months ago, and if my body fat right now is like 53 per cent and I’ve lost like half of my weight, it had to been over 100 before surgery,” Tammy said in a confessional.