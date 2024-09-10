TLC’s favorite sisters Amy and Tammy Slaton are returning to fans’ living rooms for season 6 of 1000-Lb. Sisters – and the premiere date is coming up quickly.

Both women will navigate new chapters in their lives this season as Tammy faces negative results of her drastic weight loss and Amy explores self-discovery following the September 2023 finalization of her divorce from ex-husband Michael Halterman.

TLC announced the new season via Instagram one week after Amy was arrested for drug possession and child endangerment on September 2, 2024. Unsurprisingly, fans are wondering if her legal battles will be featured this season and what else they can expect from the reality star siblings.

When Does 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 6 Premiere?

Tune into TLC on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at 9/8c to watch the first episode of the season.

Tammy Slaton Gears Up for a New Procedure Following Weight Loss Transformation

In the trailer, Tammy admitted that she’s not comfortable with her weight loss results because she has unwanted excess skin.

“You have head-to-toe loose skin,” Tammy’s doctor said during an appointment. “It’s going to take several operation phases and several healing phases.”

Tammy looked discouraged after hearing the outcome and shared during a confessional that she was “afraid” that she wouldn’t get “approved” for the skin removal procedure.

Amy Slaton Discovers Herself After Divorce

The mother-of-two has rocked vibrant hair, but she upped the ante by purchasing a long, blue wig in the trailer.

While trying to “find out” who she is, Amy tried new hobbies like a sexy dance class – and she discovered that she has more “potential” than she realized.

Tammy and Amy Slaton Take London

After seemingly learning that they have family roots in the U.K., the sisters and their family visited London and it was nothing short of chaotic.

Tammy’s power chair took her along for a bumpy ride on the cobblestone roads and the weather was slick and rainy.

The group took a tour around the city in a double-decker bus where they had a “Mary Poppins” moment after the wind and rain flipped their umbrellas upside down.

The Slaton Sisters Feud

During their trip to Europe, Tammy grew tired of the family and let her feelings unleash on Amy while riding in their limousine.

“All you f–kers do is run your goddamn mouths,” Tammy told Amy, who looked visibly shocked at her anger.

“You are not my goddamn boss,” Amy replied before later saying, “I’m not being talked to like this. This is bulls–t.”

Tammy’s personal struggle with her body seemingly affects her attitude throughout the season as she gets into a fight with sister Amanda Halterman.

After Tammy’s fight with Amy, the scene cuts to Tammy paying Amanda a visit at her house. It’s unclear why the two started fighting, but Amanda got “real sick and tired” of Tammy’s attitude.

“I have put up with this for 3-something years because ‘Poor Tammy. She’s fat, she can’t do s–t’” Amanda said in a confessional. “Now that she’s lost the weight, I’m not excusing that behavior anymore.”

The fight escalated to Tammy yelling and Amanda kicking her out of her house.

“I feel like [Amanda] is kinda jealous. She’s not the pretty sister no more,” Tammy said mockingly in a separate confessional.