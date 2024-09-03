1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton was reportedly bitten by a camel and left a Tennessee zoo on a stretcher before her arrest for drug possession and child endangerment on Monday, September 2.

The TLC star, 36, was spotted exiting the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo on a stretcher with a makeshift bandage on her arm, as seen in photos published by TMZ on Tuesday, September 3. Witnesses told the outlet that Amy walked through the parking lot with a shirt wrapped around her arm as a tourniquet before EMS officials put her on a stretcher. Police revealed that she had been bitten by a camel at the zoo, TMZ reported.

As In Touch previously reported, the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Amy was arrested following the bite incident on Monday. Officers responded to a Labor Day call about a zoo guest reportedly being bitten by a camel and were “immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle,” the police department shared on its official Facebook page.

Amy was “arrested on illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment,” the post continued.

A man named Brian Scott Lovvorn was also in the car and is facing the same charges, according to police. “Both subjects have been booked into the Crockett County Jail,” the post concluded. “The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.”

In March 2023, Amy’s ex-husband, Michael Halterman, filed for divorce after four years of marriage. He listed their date of separation as February 2023. The reality TV personality and her ex, 41, share sons Gage, 4, and Glenn, 2, and made a custody arrangement during their divorce proceedings.

“I signed the final documents and that’s the end of an era. I’m ready for it to be over with. … Michael and me are sharing custody,” Amy said in a February episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters. “I get the boys 70 percent of the time, Michael gets ‘em 30.”

Michael previously requested 50/50 custody, insisting he was an “equal parent,” but Amy didn’t think this was fair.

“I was the chef, I was the cook, I was the nanny, I was everything in that house,” she said. “He was the video game player. I raise those kids. I made the bath waters. You don’t know how your f–king son likes his bath water, don’t play with me. There should be no reason why he needs extra days with the kids when he’s not even gonna take care of ‘em. It’s not you gonna be having the kids, it’s gonna be your mother.”

Amy moved on with a man named Kevin in February, although they seemingly broke things off by March, as she hinted at their split on TikTok.

“Life is already hard. I don’t want to be around anyone who makes it worse,” she wrote, adding in a comment, “I love yall it been ruff few days and f–k him! Not crying over his loser ass.”

Amy was previously dating a man named Tony Rodgers in 2023. Their split was confirmed in February.