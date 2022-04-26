Now that 1000-Lb Best Friends star Vannessa Cross is under 400 pounds after her incredible weight loss transformation, the reality star is feeling herself! She got a bright pink hair makeover and is completely loving it.

Vannessa first debuted the look on April 6 in an Instagram selfie where she wrote in the caption, “I changed my hair what y’all think??” At the time her shade was a deep magenta that has since lightened into a bubblegum pink hue.

The reality star’s fans had mixed reviews about her hair change-up. Many of her followers told Vannessa they “loved” the pink hair, with one user commenting, “Girl … it looks great … keep expressing your beauty!” However, others preferred her natural blonde tresses. “Beautiful, but I like blonde on you,” one person wrote, while another added, “I like it, but I liked the blonde better. You do you girl.”

Despite fans showing appreciation for her natural hair color, Vannessa wasn’t ready to change it back. In an April 13 photo where she visited her doctor’s office, the TLC personality posed with a group of nurses while her hair appeared to have faded over the course of a week to a lighter, more bubblegum pink hue.

Vannessa and her medical professional pals looked so happy in the photo, posing together where they were all smiles. “I love my nurses. They are my biggest fans,” she gushed in the caption. The color remained the same in an April 19 Instagram video where a smiling Vannessa blew kisses to the camera and wrote beside it, “Love you all.”

The nurses in the snapshot have been part of Vannessa’s weight loss journey, which has been documented on 1000-Lb Best Friends. The Georgia mom struggled and had numerous setbacks in trying to get below 400 pounds and become an eligible candidate for bariatric surgery.

Her visits to the show’s weight loss surgeon, Dr. Charles Procter, were filled with tension, as she would lose weight and get closer to her sub-400-pound goal, only to gain it back. Her mission was finally accomplished on the March 21, 2022, episode of the show, where she weighed in at 398 pounds.

“This is the change I’ve needed in my life for so many years,” she gushed to Dr. Proctor. Vannessa then revealed in a confessional, “This is what I’ve been working for. Every struggle, every no, every time I cried, this is why. This is why I did it: to get to this moment.”

Scroll down to see photos of Vannessa’s stylish pink hair color.